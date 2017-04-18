 
News By Tag
* Arts And Education
* Fundraiser
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Buy tickets to Big Impressions by Little Artists now

 
 
Creations by the children and local artists, plus other items will be on sale
Creations by the children and local artists, plus other items will be on sale
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Arts And Education
Fundraiser
Business

Industry:
Event

Location:
Naples - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

NAPLES, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Tickets are on sale for Collier Child Care Resources' (CCCR) fifth annual "Big Impressions by Little Artists" event which has been slated for Friday, May 5, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Naples. This year's theme is artwork inspired by the natural environment that is in harmony with CCCR's arts-based program and follows the Reggio Emilia educational philosophy.  Creations by the children of CCCR's early childhood development programs, the works of local artists Kerri Meehan, Amanda Jaron, Mona Lisa Johns, and Marcus Zotter, plus other items, will be featured in live and silent auctions.  Rick Gallo will serve as live auctioneer. Co-chairs are Lisa Gruenloh, President of Purpose Journey and Kathy Bamberg, Account Executive with Lutgert Insurance.  Ticket cost is $75.  To purchase tickets, make a donation or learn more about CCCR, visit www.collierchildcare.orgor call 239-643-3908. For information on sponsorship opportunities please contact Tiffany Cawley at tiffanyc@collierchildcare.org.

Niccole Howard said, "The community in invited to attend and share the joy and excitement of the art works created by our children and help us to raise funds for their tuition assistance.  Many of the children come from working families who simply cannot afford the cost of a high quality education that is so important for their child's early development and future success. We have other items, too, from local artists and many silent auction items to bid on at different levels of value and interest.  It is our fifth year and we hope for many to attend and help us celebrate the anniversary of our event!"

The event is hosted by the CCCR Business 100, a group of local businesses that supports CCCR's mission and programs by making an annual donation to benefit its four child development programs.  Their donations help grant partial tuition assistance for the children of working parents who fall below the federal poverty level and cannot afford the cost of quality care and education and provides supplies and equipment.  CCCR operates two centers located in Naples, Child's Path (ages 2-5) and Little Wonders (ages 1-5); and two A Step Up Child Development Centers located at Golden Gate and Immokalee High Schools, for children (ages birth-5 years) of teen parents who wish to complete their high school education without the concern of the cost of child care.

About CCCR:

Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education and care of children ages birth to five years.  At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in four programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals.  To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org  or call 239-643-3908.

Contact
Dianne Reed
***@collierchildcare.org
End
Source:Collier Child Care Resurces
Email:***@collierchildcare.org Email Verified
Tags:Arts And Education, Fundraiser, Business
Industry:Event
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Collier Child Care Resources, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share