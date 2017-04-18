News By Tag
Buy tickets to Big Impressions by Little Artists now
Niccole Howard said, "The community in invited to attend and share the joy and excitement of the art works created by our children and help us to raise funds for their tuition assistance. Many of the children come from working families who simply cannot afford the cost of a high quality education that is so important for their child's early development and future success. We have other items, too, from local artists and many silent auction items to bid on at different levels of value and interest. It is our fifth year and we hope for many to attend and help us celebrate the anniversary of our event!"
The event is hosted by the CCCR Business 100, a group of local businesses that supports CCCR's mission and programs by making an annual donation to benefit its four child development programs. Their donations help grant partial tuition assistance for the children of working parents who fall below the federal poverty level and cannot afford the cost of quality care and education and provides supplies and equipment. CCCR operates two centers located in Naples, Child's Path (ages 2-5) and Little Wonders (ages 1-5); and two A Step Up Child Development Centers located at Golden Gate and Immokalee High Schools, for children (ages birth-5 years) of teen parents who wish to complete their high school education without the concern of the cost of child care.
About CCCR:
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education and care of children ages birth to five years. At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in four programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals. To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
