Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

The weekly column by the "Cruise Examiner" at Cybercruises.com (April 24th, 2017)

Sailings To Australia - Other Cruise News: New Yachts On The Dalmatian Coast - Princess To Prune China Plans
 
 
The column is published every Monday at CyberCruises.com
LONDON - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- (By Kevin Griffin) Years ago there used to be year-round passenger sailings between Europe and Australia, serving every type of passenger from First Class travellers to emigrants going Down Under to make a new home. Fifty years later, as we see, it is still possible to sail to Australia but one must choose among just a few sailings each year, most of them part world cruises, or container ships that sail once or twice a month with just a few passengers. This week we also have a look at three new yachts that are now cruising the Dalmatian Coast for Riviera Travel. And Princess Cruises has announced that it will send its new China-dedicated ship Majestic Princess to Australia and New Zealand for the Austral summer of 2018-19.

THIS WEEK'S STORY

Sailings To Australia

Fifty years ago it was still possible to catch a scheduled sailing to Australia, with P&O operating a fleet of ocean liners that at the time combined the fleets of P&O itself and sister company Orient Line.

Read full story at http://www.Cybercruises.com or at http://www.latecruisenews.com

