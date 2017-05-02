 
New column by the "Cruise Examiner" at Cybercruises.com (May 8th, 2017)

The Two River Amadeus's – Other Cruise News: The Brazilian Cruise Slump – Royal Caribbean To Return To New Orleans
 
 
The column is published every Monday at CyberCruises.com
LONDON - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- (By Kevin Griffin) When Ama Waterways first opened in 2002 it was known as Amadeus Waterways, but changed names in 2008 to Ama Waterways. Meanwhile, Lüftner River Cruises has since adopted for itself the name Amadeus River Cruises. We have a look at both operators today. Meanwhile, with cruising booming worldwide, the Brazilian market has taken a tumble seeing passenger figures tumble as the number of passengers handled at Santos drops by more than 40%. Finally, Royal Caribbean is to return to New Orleans on 2018.

THIS WEEK'S STORY

The Two River Amadeus's

Two river cruise lines have occasionally over the years been confused with each other as they have both carried the name Amadeus at different times. Amadeus River Cruises is based in Innsbruck in Austria while Ama Waterways is located in Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Ama Waterways was originally called Amadeus Waterways when it was founded in 2002 by former Viking River Cruises president Rudi Schreiner, river executive Kristin Karst and Jimmy Murphy, former owner of Brendan Worlwide Vacations. The company changed its name to AMA Waterways in 2008.

Read full story at http://www.Cybercruises.com or at http://www.latecruisenews.com

