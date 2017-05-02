News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New column by the "Cruise Examiner" at Cybercruises.com (May 8th, 2017)
The Two River Amadeus's – Other Cruise News: The Brazilian Cruise Slump – Royal Caribbean To Return To New Orleans
THIS WEEK'S STORY
The Two River Amadeus's
Two river cruise lines have occasionally over the years been confused with each other as they have both carried the name Amadeus at different times. Amadeus River Cruises is based in Innsbruck in Austria while Ama Waterways is located in Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles.
Ama Waterways was originally called Amadeus Waterways when it was founded in 2002 by former Viking River Cruises president Rudi Schreiner, river executive Kristin Karst and Jimmy Murphy, former owner of Brendan Worlwide Vacations. The company changed its name to AMA Waterways in 2008.
Read full story at http://www.Cybercruises.com or at http://www.latecruisenews.com
Contact
Kevin Griffin - The "Cruise Examiner"
thecruiseexaminer@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse