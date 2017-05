The weekly column by the "Cruise Examiner" at Cybercruises.com (May 1th, 2017)

Ten For Viking Ocean - Other Cruise News: Viking Ocean's Resident Historians - First Carnival Newbuild To Go For Scrap

--When Viking Ocean Cruises introduced the 930-berth Viking Star in 2015, it was projected that the line could build up to six sister ships of the same design. But with last month's order from Fincantieri for two more plus an option to build another two, this could take the Viking Ocean fleet to ten ships by 2024. In other news Viking is introducing resident historians to lecture on board its first three ocean ships. And as time passes one of Carnival Cruise Line's early cruise ships has become the first of the line's newbuilds to go for scrap.THIS WEEK'S STORYViking Ocean Cruises has decided to continue its expansion plans with an order for two new cruise ships, set to be delivered in 2021 and 2022.The order is part of a memorandum of agreement the cruise line has just signed with Fincantieri, which also includes an option for two more cruise ships.The new ships will be the same size as the current ships in the line's ocean fleet: Viking Sea, Viking Star and Viking Sky, which entered service in February. The new ships will have a capacity of 930 passengers in 465 all-balcony cabins, and will be of the same design as the line's current ocean ships.Read full story at http://www.Cybercruises.com or at http://www.latecruisenews.com