News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The weekly column by the "Cruise Examiner" at Cybercruises.com (May 1th, 2017)
Ten For Viking Ocean - Other Cruise News: Viking Ocean's Resident Historians - First Carnival Newbuild To Go For Scrap
THIS WEEK'S STORY
Ten Ships For Viking Ocean
Viking Ocean Cruises has decided to continue its expansion plans with an order for two new cruise ships, set to be delivered in 2021 and 2022.
The order is part of a memorandum of agreement the cruise line has just signed with Fincantieri, which also includes an option for two more cruise ships.
The new ships will be the same size as the current ships in the line's ocean fleet: Viking Sea, Viking Star and Viking Sky, which entered service in February. The new ships will have a capacity of 930 passengers in 465 all-balcony cabins, and will be of the same design as the line's current ocean ships.
Read full story at http://www.Cybercruises.com or at http://www.latecruisenews.com
Contact
Kevin Griffin - The "Cruise Examiner"
thecruiseexaminer@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse