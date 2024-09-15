Follow on Google News
Dasti & Staiger Welcome New Associate Attorney, Damian B. Majewski
By: Dasti & Staiger
Damian's journey into law was inspired by his dual passions for technology and public service. From a young age, Majewski was captivated by computers and technology. As he progressed through his education, he realized that his interests in technology and law could intersect in a meaningful way. His commitment to these fields became evident as he pursued his legal education at Rutgers University School of Law and Stockton University, where he honed his skills in time management and legal research.
Having grown up with parents who were public school teachers and having worked in various capacities within municipalities – including roles as a camp counselor and paraprofessional – he has always been engaged with the community. His recent role as a Law Clerk for The Honorable John M. Doran in Ocean County Court provided him with valuable insights into the courtroom procedures, mediation, and the intricacies of legal practice, further solidifying his commitment to litigation and public entity law.
"I am excited to join Dasti & Staiger, a firm that has long been a cornerstone of legal practice in Ocean County," said Majewski. "As a lifelong Ocean County resident, it's important to me to contribute to a firm that shares my dedication to serving the local community. I am eager to apply my background in technology and my understanding of public entity law to the diverse range of cases and clients we serve."
Majewski's prior experience and academic background equip him with a distinct perspective that aligns well with Dasti & Staiger's focus on litigation and public entity law. His role at the firm will involve applying his knowledge to address complex legal issues, particularly those intersecting with emerging technologies and intellectual property.
In addition to his professional work, Majewski is committed to engaging with and contributing to the Ocean County community. He plans to actively participate in local organizations and bar associations to further his impact beyond individual client matters.
"We are delighted to welcome Damian to our team," said Christopher Dasti, Managing Partner. "His unique skill set and deep-rooted connection to the community make him a valuable asset to our firm. We look forward to the contributions he will make as we continue to grow and serve our clients."
Damian Majewski's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Dasti & Staiger as the firm continues to build on its reputation for excellence in litigation and public entity law.
About Dasti & Staiger, P.C.
Dasti & Staiger, P.C. was founded in July 2018. Based in Ocean County, the firm provides legal representation throughout the state. To learn more, visit https://www.dastilaw.com.
