Brandon DeJesus Joins Dasti & Staiger, Bringing a Passion for Justice and Community Impact
By: Dasti & Staiger
Brandon's journey into the legal profession began early, influenced by his family's background in law enforcement. Fascinated by their stories, he developed a strong interest in the courtroom and the art of persuasive public speaking. As he explored the legal landscape, Brandon recognized the significant impact attorneys can have on their communities, solidifying his dedication to the field.
After graduating from Syracuse College of Law, Brandon's career flourished in Ocean County. He completed a notable clerkship under the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels in the Superior Court Prosecutor's Office, where he handled a diverse array of cases, including serious criminal matters such as sexual assault and attempted murder. His experience in the Law in London Program, advocating for children's rights, reinforced his commitment to balancing professional rigor with personal integrity.
Brandon's enthusiasm for public entity law and litigation is fueled by the opportunity to tackle complex legal challenges and expand his expertise. He approaches each criminal defense case with dedication, leveraging his extensive prosecutorial background to advocate effectively for his clients.
Christopher Dasti, Managing Partner at Dasti & Staiger, expressed his excitement about Brandon joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to our firm. His impressive background and commitment to the legal profession make him an ideal fit for the team. We look forward to the contributions he will make for our clients and the communities we serve."
As Brandon starts his new chapter at Dasti & Staiger, he aims to deliver immediate value through efficient, professional work. He envisions long-term growth by building his own client base and enhancing the firm's reputation as a leading legal practice. His active involvement in various bar associations keeps him informed about the latest legal trends, particularly in areas like affordable housing and environmental law – issues that are increasingly relevant in New Jersey.
Outside of legal pursuits, Brandon enjoys spending time with his family, cheering for the Yankees and Buffalo Bills and exploring Ocean County's culinary scene. He also loves taking long walks with his son and his two dogs, Georgia and Sadie.
For more information, please visit the Dasti & Staiger's website at www.dastilaw.com.
About Dasti & Staiger, P.C.
Dasti & Staiger, P.C. was founded in July 2018. Based in Ocean County, the firm provides legal representation throughout the state. To learn more, visit https://www.dastilaw.com.
