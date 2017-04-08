News By Tag
The weekly column by the "Cruise Examiner" at Cybercruises.com
Silversea: Up To Three New Ships – Other Cruise News: Norwegian's Premium All Inclusive Fares – Queen Mary Village
THIS WEEK'S STORY
Silversea: Up To Three New Ships
Silver Muse, the newest member of the Silversea fleet was officially delivered by Fincantieri to Silversea chairman Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio when the Fincantieri flag was lowered and the Silversea one took its place last week.
Read full story at http://www.Cybercruises.com or at http://www.latecruisenews.com
