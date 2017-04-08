 
April 2017
The weekly column by the "Cruise Examiner" at Cybercruises.com

Silversea: Up To Three New Ships – Other Cruise News: Norwegian's Premium All Inclusive Fares – Queen Mary Village
 
 
The column is published every Monday at CyberCruises.com
LONDON - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- (By Kevin Griffin) Silversea chairman Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio has once again made reference to Silversea soon ordering three new ships for delivery in 2020, 2021 and 2023, but no further information has been announced. The company has been talking about three new ships since 2015. Elsewhere, Norwegian Cruise Line has stolen a march on its mass market competition by moving to Premium All Inclusive pricing in the UK and other European markets – this pricing is not available in North America. And finally, a new operator has plans to expand the Queen Mary tourist attraction in Long Beach into a village called Queen Mary Island, with a second hotel, cafés, amphitheatre and other attractions, which would also include the exisiting cruise terminal.

THIS WEEK'S STORY

Silversea: Up To Three New Ships

Silver Muse, the newest member of the Silversea fleet was officially delivered by Fincantieri to Silversea chairman Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio when the Fincantieri flag was lowered and the Silversea one took its place last week.

Read full story at http://www.Cybercruises.com or at http://www.latecruisenews.com

