News By Tag
* Veterans
* Jobs
* Fairs
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DAV RecruitMilitary Greater Dallas Veterans Job Fair May 11
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Greater Dallas event are Amazon, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Department of Veteran Affairs, DOT / Federal Aviation Administration, Farmers Insurance, Federal Reserve Bank, Cook Children's Health Care System, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Dallas Police Department, First Command Financial Planning, Fresenius Medical Care North America, GardaWorld, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Kroger, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Nucor Corporation, PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Shimadzu Medical Systems, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Instruments, Trinity River Authority of Texas, Ulta, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Walgreens. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In March of 2017, the DAV RecruitMilitary Greater Dallas event connected more than 389 veteran job seekers with 78 exhibitors including TravelCenters of America/ Petro Stopping, Accenture, Eli Lilly and Company, Kroger and Lockheed Martin Corporation.
RecruitMilitary has held 39 events in Greater Dallas, drawing 19,344 attendees and 2,285 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
https://www.youtube.com/
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,177,733+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse