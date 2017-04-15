News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Good Is Not Enough
Minority business professionals can achieve great success in the workplace, overcome career challenges, and earn the recognition and appreciation they deserve. Seven of the elements required for success include:
1. Understanding the corporate culture. Minority business professionals must understand their organizations' protocols, etiquette, and unwritten code of conduct and learn to work within the rules of the game.
2. Managing perceptions. Ambitious business professionals learn how others view their executive presence, competence, and leadership quotients. They manage their personal brands to build reputations for the caliber of work that they will deliver and the results to expect.
3. Being visible. Visibility is critical for minority business professionals. Senior leaders must be aware of each individual's achievements, goals, and ambitions in order to help him or her advance within the company.
4. Developing critical leadership skills and avoiding career killers. Business leaders must be skilled at communicating, solving problems, building consensus, understanding financials, and making things happen.
5. Being more prepared than everyone else. Successful minority business professionals are thoroughly prepared for every meeting, presentation, and performance appraisal. They are ready to take on challenges, ask thoughtful questions, and effectively manage change.
6. Staying current. Business professionals must be continuous learners who stay abreast of developments in their jobs, companies, and industries. This can be achieved by reading management books and industry periodicals, being actively involved in industry organizations, and learning relevant new skills.
7. Finding mentors and sponsors. Mentors and sponsors can help ambitious business professionals build the foundations of their careers and navigate their future career paths.
