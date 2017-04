New Business Book Summary Available for Good Is Not Enough

Good Is Not Enough

-- In, Keith R. Wyche provides practical advice for minority business professionals who want to overcome career obstacles and achieve their professional goals. Wyche's strategies are based on his personal path to success as a division president of a Fortune 500 company and the teachable experiences of others. His strategies, including personal branding, honing important leadership skills, continuous learning, and quantifying personal successes, can help minority business professionals succeed in their workplaces and accelerate their careers.Minority business professionals can achieve great success in the workplace, overcome career challenges, and earn the recognition and appreciation they deserve. Seven of the elements required for success include:. Minority business professionals must understand their organizations' protocols, etiquette, and unwritten code of conduct and learn to work within the rules of the game.. Ambitious business professionals learn how others view their executive presence, competence, and leadership quotients. They manage their personal brands to build reputations for the caliber of work that they will deliver and the results to expect.. Visibility is critical for minority business professionals. Senior leaders must be aware of each individual's achievements, goals, and ambitions in order to help him or her advance within the company.. Business leaders must be skilled at communicating, solving problems, building consensus, understanding financials, and making things happen.. Successful minority business professionals are thoroughly prepared for every meeting, presentation, and performance appraisal. They are ready to take on challenges, ask thoughtful questions, and effectively manage change.. Business professionals must be continuous learners who stay abreast of developments in their jobs, companies, and industries. This can be achieved by reading management books and industry periodicals, being actively involved in industry organizations, and learning relevant new skills.. Mentors and sponsors can help ambitious business professionals build the foundations of their careers and navigate their future career paths.