All Tatung Household Appliances Are Available For Purchase Via Our Website

Tatung Company of America is proud to announce that our home appliances, including our flagship rice cookers and multi-functional cookers are available for purchase directly via our website. Free Shipping and a 10% discount is available.

10% off and Free Shipping on all purchases over $499

Contact

Sarah Yem

Tatung Company of America

***@tatungusa.com Sarah YemTatung Company of America

End

-- Tatung Company of America, Inc. (Tatung) is proud to make all of their household appliances available for purchase via their new ecommerce website. Tatung rice cookers and multi-functional cookers are available for a 10% discount with free shipping to celebrate the launch of Tatung's new ecommerce website until April 30. If your home appliance purchase totals more than $499 you are eligible for 10% in savings and Free Shipping. This is a great deal and Tatung Company of America is proud to offer this value to all customers ordering on the website who are located in the united statesInnovation is the highest priority for Tatung when developing new appliances for the home. Tatung home appliances are designed to save both cabinet and counter space. One appliance that has recently been awarded both the IF Design Award from Germany & Good design Award from Japan, is the Fusion Cooker by Tatung. The Fusion Cooker has a waterless pot and a grill. The fusion cooker has the features of a George Foreman Grill and a crock pot in one! This home appliance is great for college students who want the taste of home, without the fuss and mess of multiple pots and pans. The fusion cooker is stackable and uses very little cabinet space. This is great for family short on cleaning and meal preparation time who have a big appetite for healthy food without the grease of the typical skillet. If you have not seen the fusion cooker in action, you should subscribe to Tatung Fusion Cooker playlist on YouTube. There you will see recipe demonstrations using the fusion cooker by the Sharon of DelishPan. Please visit our website here for more information:Tatung's Consumer Appliance division staff is very proud of this website launch and that the intelligent cooker is also available for purchase directly from Tatung. "No where can you get this great a deal. Tatung is really pulling out all the stops for this website launch to bring this discount to consumers." Says an Consumer Appliance spokesperson. The Tatung Intelligent Cooker is great because it eliminates the need for cake pans and cooking pots. You have one appliance that can quick cook, brown rice, slow cook, cake, steam, porridge, and stew. The Intelligent Cooker is the ultimate space saving home appliance.Tatung Company of America, Inc. (Tatung) is situated in Long Beach, California has a long track record of successful innovation. High Quality Technology products for both home and industry are the purpose of Tatung's technical expertise. Leveraging this experience and know how has allowed Tatung to consistently bring innovation to the global markets for 99 years. Tatung gets great joy from the creation of eco-friendly, space saving, and clever innovations that all families can use, regardless of country culture or culinary preference.