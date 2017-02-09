 
Industry News





Tatung is in Booth L12947 at The International Housewares Association Expo

Tatung Company of America is proud to present its multi-cookers: Fusion Cooker & Intelligent Cooker along with other home appliances in Chicago at IHA
 
 
Introducing Tatung's Fusion Cooker
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Tatung Company of America, Inc. (Tatung) will be showcasing their new technology innovations at the International Home + Housewares Show which features more than 2,100 exhibitors at the McCormick Place Exposition Center in downtown Chicago from March 18-21, 2017. Tatung will be in booth L12947 and welcomes the public to visit.  Sharon Chen (food blogger from Delishplan.com) will give in booth demos for 2 days on March 18th and 19th where she will share her amazing recipes using Tatung Multi Cookers.   Subscribe to Tatung Fusion Cooker playlist on YouTube to see a preview of the dishes that Sharon will be demonstrating at IHA.  Tatung's Fusion Cooker has won both the IF Design Award from Germany & Good design Award from Japan.

This show is the perfect opportunity to learn more about Tatung's rice cookers, multi-cooker, Intelligent Cooker, Fusion Cooker, pressure cookers and other great home appliances. Tatung's Consumer Appliance division staff will be there to show all the latest and greatest products and answer any and all questions about them. You can cook, bake, make soup and grill to perfection with the Tatung Fusion Cooker. The Fusion Cooker is an innovative multi cooking appliance that is also a waterless pot.  For more information about the Fusion Cooker, please visit: http://www.tatungusa.com/product/148-fusion-cooker

Tatung will also showcase their newest product, The Intelligent Cooker.  The Intelligent cooker has 7 cooking modes: quick cook, brown rice, slow cook, cake, steam, porridge, and stew.  The Intelligent is the ultimate space saving home appliance. For more information about the Intelligent Cooker, please visit:


Tatung Company of America, Inc (Tatung) is very proud to present in booth number L12947 at The International Housewares Association (IHA) Expo. This event is a wonderful place for retailers, manufacturers, and consumers of home products to meet, network, and learn from each other.  This event is dedicated to the continued success of the home products industry.

The (IHA) Expo is one of the largest premier trade shows nationwide and features the very best in houseware technology products and innovation worldwide. A global collection of merchants and attendees make this event the best for previewing the latest and best in home technology. This four day event is a great time to browse new products, speak with exhibitors, and see the newest products in action. Attendees receive a product catalog that includes company media contacts, descriptions and photos of the products on display to facilitate the follow up process after the show.

Key Goals of the (IHA) expo are to:

·         Provide a world-class home products marketplace.

·   Bring both buyers and sellers together efficiently in this intricate world economy.

·         Raise awareness of consumers of various home products and technology that will make their lives better.

·      Be a place where companies can glean valuable insight into the changing market trends.

·  Support the continued success of all businesses and consumers as they sell and purchase products globally in the home goods market place.

Tatung Company of America, Inc. (Tatung) is based in Long Beach, California specializes in the manufacture of cutting-edge technology products. Tatung Company of America, Inc. is committed to a vision of Innovation for Quality. Tatung's focus is to develop energy-saving, space saving,  and eco-friendly products that support healthy living. Tatung produces many products and technology for the residential and commercial markets that address the ever changing needs of a diverse market. Tatung is firmly committed to innovation, technology, outstanding quality, and true value. Tatung strives to lead in the global technology market. The focus of Tatung America during this Expo will be on their cutting edge kitchenware; the rice cookers, multi-cooker, fusion cookers, pressure cookers and other exciting products for the discerning kitchen.

Tatung Co. of America, Inc.

2850 E. El Presidio Street
Long Beach, California 90810
United States
(800) 827-2850
http://www.tatungusa.com

Contact
Sarah Yem
Tatung Company of America
***@tatungusa.com
End
