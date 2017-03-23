News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tatung will exhibit in Booth 2064 at The Las Vegas ISC West Show at the Sands Expo
Tatung Company of America is proud to present its new IP/HD Analog Tester and its Interactive Display technology at the largest security industry trade show.
The new 4.3 IP/HD Analog Tester (TLM-43IPC) is great for security camera installation. The TLM-431IPC supports the efficient install of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Systems and Local Area Networks (LANs) within commercial and residential constructions. The 4.3" LCD Touch Screen gives quick visual confirmation of correct security system configuration via a built-in Wi-Fi search functionality and camera image display. This tool includes a ONVIF IP camera test and supports images with dimensions: 2592x1520 pixels. This tester also has Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) Control that supports RS232/RS485. This feature alone makes it compatible with over 20 protocols like Pelcom-D/P, Samsung, Panasonic, Lilin, Yaan, etc. The RS485 support also supports Ethernet network testing. It can test Power over Ethernet (PoE) power voltage, PING and do IP address searching. You can use the blue cable tracer to locate individual connected cables from a bundle of cables. The built-in kick stand is a handsfree feature to empower professionals to tweak installation, cables, computer settings, and more with no need to hold a device while manipulating cables and equipment. Please visit our website here for more information:
Our security technology exhibit for the ISC Security Show also includes our extensive line of security monitors which are designed for 24/7 use in surveillance rooms. Tatung Security monitors are commercial grade and feature multiple inputs including VGA, HDMI, BNC etc. Tatung has been a major security monitor supplier to the industry for over 15 years.
Tatung will also feature its newest line of display technologies:
Tatung is very proud to present in booth number 2064 at the ISC WEST, the largest security industry trade show in America.
Contact
Sarah Yem
Tatung Company of America
***@tatungusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse