Tatung will exhibit in Booth 2064 at The Las Vegas ISC West Show at the Sands Expo

Tatung Company of America is proud to present its new IP/HD Analog Tester and its Interactive Display technology at the largest security industry trade show.

Tatung TLM 43IPC Analog Tester presented at ISC West

Contact

Sarah Yem

Tatung Company of America

***@tatungusa.com Sarah YemTatung Company of America

End

-- Tatung Company of America, Inc. (Tatung) will showcase its security technology innovations at the ISC West Security Industry Trade Show in booth 2064 from April 5-7, 2017. The ISC West Security Trade Show will have over 29,000 security industry professionals and 1,000+ exhibitors will collaborate, learn, network, and share security industry best practices. Security Trade Show will take place in the Sands Expo located at The Grand Canal Shoppes, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Tatung is proud to present 2 of its new interactive displays, security monitors and the new IP/HD Analog Tester.The new 4.3 IP/HD Analog Tester (TLM-43IPC) is great for security camera installation. The TLM-431IPC supports the efficient install of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Systems and Local Area Networks (LANs) within commercial and residential constructions. The 4.3" LCD Touch Screen gives quick visual confirmation of correct security system configuration via a built-in Wi-Fi search functionality and camera image display. This tool includes a ONVIF IP camera test and supports images with dimensions: 2592x1520 pixels. This tester also has Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) Control that supports RS232/RS485. This feature alone makes it compatible with over 20 protocols like Pelcom-D/P, Samsung, Panasonic, Lilin, Yaan, etc. The RS485 support also supports Ethernet network testing. It can test Power over Ethernet (PoE) power voltage, PING and do IP address searching. You can use the blue cable tracer to locate individual connected cables from a bundle of cables. The built-in kick stand is a handsfree feature to empower professionals to tweak installation, cables, computer settings, and more with no need to hold a device while manipulating cables and equipment. Please visit our website here for more information:Our security technology exhibit for the ISC Security Show also includes our extensive line of security monitors which are designed for 24/7 use in surveillance rooms. Tatung Security monitors are commercial grade and feature multiple inputs including VGA, HDMI, BNC etc. Tatung has been a major security monitor supplier to the industry for over 15 years.Tatung will also feature its newest line of display technologies:Interactive Touchscreen LED Displays. This product line includes large LED, HD Displays with multi-touch functionality. This product line is ideal for classroom education as well as boardroom presentations and collaborations. Unlike traditional whiteboards that use projectors, the LED Displays are self-contained and give freedom to use stand alone with the built-in annotation software, whiteboard, and wi-ficonnect to a computer and display content onto the large screen with touchscreen and annotation functionality. Tatung's Interactive Touchscreen enhances presentations, meetings, classrooms, and any collaborative situation. Tatung company spokesperson says, "We are excited to showcase the security monitors and interactive displays that are growing every day in popularity worldwide. We are also excited to bring a cutting-edge tool for CCTV installation professionals to utilize."Tatung is very proud to present in booth number 2064 at the ISC WEST, the largest security industry trade show in America.