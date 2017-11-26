News By Tag
Tatung USA, Fry's and Home Depot Websites' Sell Air Fryer and more for the Holidays
Tatung USA's Air Fryer, Ultra Multi-Cooker, and E.V.A. Pressure Cooker are available now online at tatungusa.com, HomeDepot.com and Frys.com for purchase.
Tatung's Air Fryer is a must have to create your holiday meal favorites without the grease. The Air Fryer has a large capacity. It can hold up to 4.6 Quarts of food. There are 5 built in cooking levels including a cooking timer. This Air Fryer, available on the websites of Home Depot, Fry's Electronics and Tatung website will prepare your most loved meal choices such as: French fries, chicken, shrimp, vegetables, meats, sweets and more. This kitchen appliance utilizes hot air convection to cook evenly through all ingredients using no oil. Using Tatung's Air Fryer will reduce the fat content of your food by 70%. In addition, the temperature control is flexible from 100° to 400° and has a 30-minute cooking clock. The non-stick coating pan and removable parts are dishwasher safe for simple cleaning. Please Visit the wcj website of Home Depot, Fry's Electronics, or Tatung USA for more information:
Tatung's Ultra Multi Cooker is also a healthy holiday appliance to simplify meal preparation. This Ultra Multi – Cooker is equipped with 11 Preset Programs, 24 hour Preset Timer, which allows you to Steam, Sauté, and Slow Cook Rice, Pasta, Oatmeal, Chili, etc. You do not need to master the nuances of cooking with a pot and pan on a stove top. You can make your breakfast and side dishes as easily as just adding all ingredients together in one pot. "Cooking and Cleanup are quick and easy with all of Tatung's Appliances. The Time you save using our kitchen appliances are well worth the modest investment you pay to purchase, " says Tatung Spokesperson.
The E.V.A. Pressure Cooker by Tatung is a part of a new generation of pressure cookers. The design is beautiful. The E.V.A has 8-in-1 cooking functions. These functions include: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, yogurt maker, steamer, warmer, and stock maker. This appliance comes with a stainless steel inner pot to allow easy and fast clean up after a meal. To make cooking easy the E.V.A has a large LED screen panel, 14 popular preset menus, and 6 advance features to prevent your food from inadequate and over cooking time. This pressure cooker is large and can feed up to 4 to 6 people at a time. Please visit this website for more information about the E.V.A. Pressure Cooker http://www.tatungusa.com/
About Tatung Co. of America, Inc.
Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Tatung Company of America, Inc. (Tatung USA) is known for cutting edge technology and engineering capacities. The organization, a part of Tatung Company in Taiwan, creates an extensive variety of electronic products for the home in addition to products for the gaming, hospitality, and food and beverage industries. Each of Tatung' kitchen appliances and touchscreen meet stringent universal quality control standards. Tatung is proud to bring innovative and stylish products to market worldwide.
Media Contact
Sarah Yem
Tatung Company of America
***@tatungusa.com
(800) 827-2850
