Darrell Cartwright named to "Top Attorneys" list by Birmingham Magazine
Birmingham Magazine names Darrell Cartwright a "Top Attorney" in the areas of Corporate and Finance, as well as Trusts and Estates
Cartwright, who was selected as a "Top Attorney" in two separate categories of Corporate and Finance as well as Trusts and Estates, heads the Cartwright Law Center, LLC, and is also "Of Counsel" with the RichardsonClement, P.C. business department. Cartwright's practice focuses on assisting small and medium sized businesses and their owners, including virtually all aspects of a business, including transitioning the business to other owners through sales and mergers, as well as estate planning techniques.
Cartwright obtained his C.P.A. certificate while attending Tulane Law School. He graduated from Tulane Law School in 1985, and later obrtained his Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree in Taxation from the University of Miami School of Law. More information about Cartwright can be obtained at the website, http://www.CartLaw.net.
Darrell Cartwright
Page Updated Last on: Apr 19, 2017