Darrell Cartwright named to "Top Attorneys" list by Birmingham Magazine

Birmingham Magazine names Darrell Cartwright a "Top Attorney" in the areas of Corporate and Finance, as well as Trusts and Estates
 
 
Darrell Cartwright
Darrell Cartwright
April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Darrell Cartwright has been selected to Birmingham Magazine's "Top Attorneys" list for 2017. He was nominated by his peers and voted onto the list, which appeared in the April, 2017 issue.

Cartwright, who was selected as a "Top Attorney" in two separate categories of Corporate and Finance as well as Trusts and Estates, heads the Cartwright Law Center, LLC, and is also "Of Counsel" with the RichardsonClement, P.C. business department.  Cartwright's practice focuses on assisting small and medium sized businesses and their owners, including virtually all aspects of a business, including transitioning the business to other owners through sales and mergers, as well as estate planning techniques.

Cartwright obtained his C.P.A. certificate while attending Tulane Law School. He graduated from Tulane Law School in 1985, and later obrtained his Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree in Taxation from the University of Miami School of Law. More information about Cartwright can be obtained at the website, http://www.CartLaw.net.

Darrell Cartwright
Apr 19, 2017
