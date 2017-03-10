News By Tag
Darrell Cartwright named as "Superb" lawyer by consumer-attorney website service, Avvo
Avvo.com is a leading website where consumers go to find information about attorneys, review attorney profiles, and have their own independent rating systems. "I am pleased to be honored," Cartwright said when asked about the label, adding, "although my principal satisfaction comes from addressing client needs and helping them with their legal objectives."
Cartwright has been practicing for thirty-one years, and has offices in Birmingham, Alabama. His practice focuses on representing small to medium sized businesses and their owners, including start-up enterprises, ongoing businesses, employment work, taxation, estate planning and probate, and related fields. A Tulane Law School graduate, he successfully passed the C.P.A. Examination while attending law school, and also has a Masters of Law degree (LL.M.) in Taxation from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.
For more information:
Visit the Website at http://www.CartLaw.net, or call 205-222-5900.
Contact
Darrell Cartwright
www.CartLaw.net
205-222-5900
***@cartlaw.net
