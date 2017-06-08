 
Darrell Cartwright named a "Best Business Lawyer in Birmingham"

 
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Darrell Cartwright has been named one of three "Best Business Lawyers in Birmingham, Alabama" by the commercial website, "Threebestrated.com." Three Best Rated checks a "business's reputation, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, [and] review" using what they call their "50-point Inspection," according to threebestrated.com/about-us.

Cartwright, who has also been named as a Birmingham Magazine "Top attorney" for nine consecutive years, heads the Cartwright Law Center, LLC, and is also "Of Counsel" with the RichardsonClement, P.C. business department.  Cartwright's practice focuses on assisting small and medium sized businesses and their owners, including virtually all aspects of a business, including transitioning the business to other owners through sales and mergers, as well as estate planning techniques.

Cartwright obtained his C.P.A. certificate while attending Tulane Law School. He graduated from Tulane Law School in 1985, and later obtained his Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree in Taxation from the University of Miami School of Law. More information about Cartwright can be obtained at the website, http://www.CartLaw.net.

