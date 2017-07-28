 
Darrell Cartwright named as a "2017 Elite Lawyer of the South"

 
 
Darrell Cartwright
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Darrell Cartwright has been named as a  "2017 Elite Lawyer of the South" by American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell™, in collaboration with the National Law Journal.  The National Law Journal provides "in-depth coverage of the issues that mean the most to private practitioners, judges, corporate lawyers, government attorneys and other members of the legal community," according to the Journal. It is published monthly and has a nationwide subscription base.

"Legal Leaders" will be published in the October 2017 edition of the National Law Journal featuring attorneys so honored.

Mr. Cartwright's law practice focuses on representation of small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, including corporate representation, taxation and estate planning. He graduated from Tulane Law School. While attending Tulane, he obtained his C.P.A. Certificate, successfully passing the Certified Public Accountant Examination while attending law school classes. He then obtained a Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree in Taxation from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices with Cartwright Law Center, LLC, and is Of Counsel with RichardsonClement, P.C. in Birmingham.

For more information and to contact Mr. Cartwright, visit http://CartLaw.net.

