Darrell Cartwright named as a "2017 Elite Lawyer of the South"
"Legal Leaders" will be published in the October 2017 edition of the National Law Journal featuring attorneys so honored.
Mr. Cartwright's law practice focuses on representation of small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, including corporate representation, taxation and estate planning. He graduated from Tulane Law School. While attending Tulane, he obtained his C.P.A. Certificate, successfully passing the Certified Public Accountant Examination while attending law school classes. He then obtained a Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree in Taxation from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices with Cartwright Law Center, LLC, and is Of Counsel with RichardsonClement, P.C. in Birmingham.
For more information and to contact Mr. Cartwright, visit http://CartLaw.net.
Darrell Cartwright
darrell@cartlaw.net
