AAOS Spotlights Dr. Samuel Lake as July Candidate of the Month
Suburban Orthopaedics surgeon recognized by national academy for clinical expertise and professional contributions
The AAOS Candidate of the Month program recognizes emerging leaders in orthopedic surgery who demonstrate a commitment to clinical excellence, research, and professional development. Dr. Lake was selected for his ongoing contributions to orthopedic innovation, evidence-based practice, and compassionate patient care.
"The AAOS has provided me with numerous opportunities for professional development, including access to exclusive courses and webinars throughout my residency training," said Dr. Lake. "Attending the AAOS annual meetings provides an opportunity to network with colleagues and stay current with practice trends."
As an active Candidate Member, Dr. Lake frequently references AAOS Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (JAAOS) to stay informed on the latest research and treatment recommendations. He also leverages OrthoInfo's patient education materials to support shared decision-making and empower patients to take an active role in their care.
Dr. Lake specializes in total and partial hip and knee replacement using minimally invasive and robotic-assisted techniques that support faster recovery and improved outcomes. He holds triple certification in MAKO Robotic Surgery and is skilled in both anterior and posterior approaches to hip replacement. He also provides second opinions and non-operative care options for patients with chronic joint issues.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin and Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University, Dr. Lake completed his residency at the University of Cincinnati and fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Hip and Knee Surgery at the University of Wisconsin. Throughout his academic career, he has earned numerous awards, led national research presentations, and recently conducted studies on bone density evaluation and the use of virtual reality in surgical training.
"We are incredibly proud to see Dr. Lake honored by the AAOS," said Melissa Alper, Interim CEO at Suburban Orthopaedics. "His dedication to advanced surgical techniques, patient-first care, and continuous learning reflects the highest standards of our profession, and our mission at Suburban Orthopaedics."
To learn more about Dr. Lake and his work at Suburban Orthopaedics, visit: https://www.suburbanortho.com/
About Suburban Orthopaedics
Suburban Orthopaedics provides comprehensive orthopedic care, sports medicine, and physical therapy across four locations in Chicago and the Northwest Suburbs. With a collaborative team of orthopedic surgeons, physician assistants, and physical therapists, Suburban Orthopaedics is committed to delivering high-quality, personalized care that restores mobility and improves quality of life. The practice combines advanced medical expertise with a patient-centered approach to help individuals recover faster and return to the activities they love.
