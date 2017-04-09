News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd's Summer Internship / Industrial Training Program 2017
The Summer Industrial training, meant for the B.E and B.Tech students, will begin from June 1 and cover a plethora of new-age technologies integrated into clustered, industry-ready projects. This year's training will continue the company's legacy of imparting value-based, pinpointed learning systems involving various technologies so that students have hands-on, practical understanding of the real-world environment, before starting a grand career.
The summer internship/industrial training of 2017 is expected to be more in-depth, specifically defined and simplistic, thereby multiplying the future prospects of attendees.
The training programs are meant for the students of Computer Science, Information Technology and other streams of engineering and they will cover a spectrum of new-age, futuristic and trending technologies in demand, including DevOps, Docker, Cloud Computing, Big Data Hadoop, Redhat Linux, IoT, Python, Splunk, Spark, Cassandra and many more.
Speaking on the launch event; Mrs. Preeti Chandak, HR & Operations Manager, LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt. Ltd, says the entire program is holistically designed and with an aim to get students maximum exposure to real-world, practical and professional exposure; the entire program is aimed to empower students develop something on their own - such as they can design and develop their own cloud," "When students participate in such practical training programs, they multiply their chances to secure good jobs since companies prefer students who are agile, know how to practically solve a problem", continues Mrs. Preeti Chandak.
The training programs and its Projects have been architected, devised and will be mentored by Mr. Vimal Daga -- a leading Technologist, Sr. IT Consultant, Motivational Speaker and Corporate Trainer. Mr. Vimal has been known to inspire, train and provide Consulting Services to many leading companies willing to work, migrate or use high end IT Technologies, find the right approach to get the best ROI.
The training will continue for 4 / 6 weeks, and will be conducted in the company's own office in Jaipur
To learn more about the summer internship for engineering and technology students, the projects offered, placement, value, FAQs, eligibility, duration and how to apply, please visit the page (http://www.linuxworldindia.org/
About LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd - LinuxWorld, short for LW, is a technology and training solutions company based in Jaipur, India. For around a decade now, the company has successfully built a niche of its own by offering an integrated portfolio of high end Linux training and support services besides open source technology solutions.
The solutions offered aim to significantly empower organizations of all shapes and sizes including SMEs, MNCs, and educational institutes to cultivate the true power of technology. LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd is driven by a team of certified professionals under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Vimal Daga and the company's solutions are backed by state of the art infrastructure
Contact
LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt. Ltd.
***@linuxworldindia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse