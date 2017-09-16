 
LinuxWorld Informatics Inaugurates Winter Industrial Training Program for Engineering Students

 
 
Winter Training in Bigdata hadoop
JAIPUR, India - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd is an ISO certified technology based training organization. The company has now announced their latest winter 2017 - 2018 course for industrial training that covers an array of modules and systems. Highly interactive and customized to individual needs, the program offers courses that are not only industry-specific but job-oriented also.

Being held in Jaipur, computing students and engineering graduates in all fields of computer science are urged to look into the courses. Winter training at LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd includes Linux Administration, Cloud Computing Deployment, Big data Hadoop Implementation, Software Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Development and much more.

An institute spokesperson made an official press statement about the winter training at LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd "Here at LinuxWorld, we are a highly student-oriented organization that aims to provide wcj the best possible experience to each and every person who enrolls with us. Our hands-on approach with every individual makes the experience very productive and effective for the students. Our winter training program is highly suitable for promising engineering graduates who are looking to add to their knowledge and experience."

Full details about the program can be seen on the official company website (http://www.lwindia.com/linuxworldindia-winter-internship-...).

Sep 21, 2017 News



