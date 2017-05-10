 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

LinuxWorld Summer Internship has its takers successfully placed across many different Company

 
 
JAIPUR, India - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to professional training, a student must be conscious enough about the authenticity of a program. A good internship targeted to earn a student a successful career and promising future is always worthwhile to opt for. However, how would you recognize the stability and effectiveness of a training program? This is where experts recommend you check out the previous placement record of a course in order to ensure that the training will be helpful. LinuxWorld's Summer Training Program is helpful in the fact that it has helped a number of students successfully placed in a number of companies in the country.

"Not just knowledge that we learn attending the courses led by industry's leading minds, but we also get scope to meet bright minds, mingle with them, and most importantly, we have seen people getting admitted in highly popular companies post the training. Even our own success is a testimony that LinuxWorld's Summer Training can help you become self sufficient - either working for a big company or working for yourself because the training helps you learn the latest technologies in demand," says an attendee who previously attended the course.

The most spectacular thing about the course is that the format of the course is designed meeting the standalone requirements of students that every single step is taken to ensure they get exposure to the latest technologies and a holistic setting gives them proper training module.

The industry's leading minds led the training. Expert guidance of Mr. Vimal Daga - who is known in the industry for his skills and knowledge in the technology domain -  ensure that the training is imparted with the best of learning modules and that student can be successfully placed in leading companies. "To be honest, the most prime aim of any attendee before attending a training is to get placed in a good company based on the skills learnt in the training. When LinuxWorld imparts the  training, it makes sure that the learning paves the way for students to get successfully placed.

To learn more about the 2017's summer training program, click here (http://www.linuxworldindia.org/linuxworldindia-summer-ind...)

About LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd - LinuxWorld, short for LW, is a technology and training solutions company based in Jaipur, India. For around a decade now, the company has successfully built a niche of its own by offering an integrated portfolio of high end Linux training and support services besides open source technology solutions.

The solutions offered aim to significantly empower organizations of all shapes and sizes including SMEs, MNCs, and educational institutes to cultivate the true power of technology. LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd is driven by a team of certified professionals under the dynamic leadership of Mr. VimalDaga and the company's solutions are backed by state of the art infrastructure

Preeti Daga
Source:
Email:***@linuxworldindia.org Email Verified
