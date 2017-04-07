News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VTEL Announces HD4000PTZ Camera & Revolabs FLX UC 500 Videoconference Solution
Plug and Play Boardroom Caliber Solution for $995 - Use With Zoom, Skype or Equivalent
This is an ideal solution for customers with an existing PC or MAC and HDTV(s) that wish to implement high quality videoconferencing using Zoom, Skype for Business, or any other PC-based software solution. By combining the best pan/tilt/zoom videoconferencing camera and the best group videoconferencing microphone in the industry at a combined price below $1,000 VTEL enables enterprises of any size to implement a professional solution at an unprecedented price point.
The VTEL HD4000PTZ pan/tilt/zoom (10x optical) 1080p HD camera features USB video output, 10 presets, handheld remote with one button preset operation, UVC protocol for Far End Camera Control, and superior resolution and motion handling.
The HD4000PTZ camera is also fully compatible with the optional TouchPoint wireless camera control system which allows for users to summon the camera to their exact location with the simple tap of a button. The optional TouchPoint buttons carry a list price of $95 and require no programming.
The Revolabs FLX UC 500 tabletop videoconferencing microphone is widely acknowledged as the best USB connected group videoconferencing microphone available. Like the VTEL HD4000PTZ camera it is plug and play compatible with PC and MAC. The four built-in microphones give the UC 500 full omni-directional coverage of meeting rooms.
For customers that require only the VTEL HD4000PTZ camera it is available for $695 plus shipping. For more information please contact VTEL sales at (512) 535-1948 or by email at sales@vtel.com. The company website is http://www.vtel.com
Contact
VTEL
(512) 535-1948 or www.vtel.com
***@vtel.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse