VTEL Introduces Windows 10 Pro Turnkey Group Videoconference System for Under $2,000

VTEL's new IPanel E Series is the most affordable group videoconferencing system in the world and includes a boardroom caliber HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom camera, integrated Windows 10 Pro Mini PC, 1080p HD display and more. The 42" version is $1,995.

-- The VTEL IPanel E Series is a turnkey group videoconferencing solution optimized for use with Zoom videoconferencing software, but capable of running any PC-based solution. The system can be set up in minutes because the VTEL system includes a fully integrated Windows 10 Pro Mini PC with a single HDTV in sizes from 32" to 65". The IPanel E Series also includes VTEL's HD3000PTZ 1080p professional videoconferencing camera featuring full pan, tilt and 10x optical zoom with 10 room presets, a wireless remote, and tabletop push-to-talk omni-directional microphone. The 42" version of the IPanel E Series is list priced at $1,995. The E Series supports single displays only, for dual or triple display support VTEL offers the traditional IPanel series.This VTEL IPanel E Series will run enterprise or individual software, as well as accessing the internet. The E Series product line also features a stand-alone Codec 6000E system which includes everything mentioned above except for the display. This Codec 6000E system may be deployed with a customer's existing display to emulate a full IPanel. The list price of the Codec 6000E system is $1,495.VTEL introduced the world's first PC-based group videoconferencing system and has led the industry in developing affordable solutions that allow end-users to select the best software solution for their specific needs at any time. The VTEL IPanel E Series wcj and professional quality PTZ camera with presets enable Boardroom quality videoconferencing at a price suitable for small and medium enterprises, K-12 classrooms, individuals, and government accounts.The VTEL IPanel is available from any of VTEL's authorized global resellers. Please contact sales at (512) 535-1948 or via sales@vtel.com to arrange an on-site or virtual demonstration.Based in Austin, TX VTEL Products Corporation has been leading global videoconferencing innovation for 30 years. The company introduced the industry's first PC-integrated videoconferencing solution in the late 1980's. VTEL has shipped tens of thousands of group videoconferencing systems to customers worldwide for use in commercial, education, and government applications.