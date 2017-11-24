News By Tag
VTEL Introduces Windows 10 Pro Turnkey Group Videoconference System for Under $2,000
VTEL's new IPanel E Series is the most affordable group videoconferencing system in the world and includes a boardroom caliber HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom camera, integrated Windows 10 Pro Mini PC, 1080p HD display and more. The 42" version is $1,995.
This VTEL IPanel E Series will run enterprise or individual software, as well as accessing the internet. The E Series product line also features a stand-alone Codec 6000E system which includes everything mentioned above except for the display. This Codec 6000E system may be deployed with a customer's existing display to emulate a full IPanel. The list price of the Codec 6000E system is $1,495.
VTEL introduced the world's first PC-based group videoconferencing system and has led the industry in developing affordable solutions that allow end-users to select the best software solution for their specific needs at any time. The VTEL IPanel E Series wcj and professional quality PTZ camera with presets enable Boardroom quality videoconferencing at a price suitable for small and medium enterprises, K-12 classrooms, individuals, and government accounts.
The VTEL IPanel is available from any of VTEL's authorized global resellers. Please contact sales at (512) 535-1948 or via sales@vtel.com to arrange an on-site or virtual demonstration.
Based in Austin, TX VTEL Products Corporation has been leading global videoconferencing innovation for 30 years. The company introduced the industry's first PC-integrated videoconferencing solution in the late 1980's. VTEL has shipped tens of thousands of group videoconferencing systems to customers worldwide for use in commercial, education, and government applications.
http://www.vtel.com
