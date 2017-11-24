 
News By Tag
* Videoconferencing
* Education
* Web Conferencing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

VTEL Introduces Windows 10 Pro Turnkey Group Videoconference System for Under $2,000

VTEL's new IPanel E Series is the most affordable group videoconferencing system in the world and includes a boardroom caliber HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom camera, integrated Windows 10 Pro Mini PC, 1080p HD display and more. The 42" version is $1,995.
 
 
IPanel Front View
IPanel Front View
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Videoconferencing
* Education
* Web Conferencing

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The VTEL IPanel E Series is a turnkey group videoconferencing solution optimized for use with Zoom videoconferencing software, but capable of running any PC-based solution.  The system can be set up in minutes because the VTEL system includes a fully integrated Windows 10 Pro Mini PC with a single HDTV in sizes from 32" to 65".  The IPanel E Series also includes VTEL's HD3000PTZ 1080p professional videoconferencing camera featuring full pan, tilt and 10x optical zoom with 10 room presets, a wireless remote, and tabletop push-to-talk omni-directional microphone.  The 42" version of the IPanel E Series is list priced at $1,995.  The E Series supports single displays only, for dual or triple display support VTEL offers the traditional IPanel series.

This VTEL IPanel E Series will run enterprise or individual software, as well as accessing the internet.  The E Series product line also features a stand-alone Codec 6000E system which includes everything mentioned above except for the display.  This Codec 6000E system may be deployed with a customer's existing display to emulate a full IPanel.  The list price of the Codec 6000E system is $1,495.

VTEL introduced the world's first PC-based group videoconferencing system and has led the industry in developing affordable solutions that allow end-users to select the best software solution for their specific needs at any time.  The VTEL IPanel E Series wcj and professional quality PTZ camera with presets enable Boardroom quality videoconferencing at a price suitable for small and medium enterprises, K-12 classrooms, individuals, and government accounts.

The VTEL IPanel is available from any of VTEL's authorized global resellers. Please contact sales at (512) 535-1948 or via sales@vtel.com to arrange an on-site or virtual demonstration.

Based in Austin, TX VTEL Products Corporation has been leading global videoconferencing innovation for 30 years.  The company introduced the industry's first PC-integrated videoconferencing solution in the late 1980's.  VTEL has shipped tens of thousands of group videoconferencing systems to customers worldwide for use in commercial, education, and government applications.

http://www.vtel.com

Contact
VTEL
***@vtel.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vtel.com Email Verified
Tags:Videoconferencing, Education, Web Conferencing
Industry:Technology
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VTEL Products Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share