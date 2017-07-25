News By Tag
VTEL Announces HD3500PTZ USB Pan/Tilt/Zoom Videoconferencing Camera
Plug and Play Boardroom Caliber Solution for $495 - Use With Zoom, Skype or Equivalent
The VTEL HD3500PTZ pan/tilt/zoom (10x optical) 1080p HD camera features USB video output, 9 presets, handheld remote control with one button preset operation, and superior resolution and motion handling.
The HD3500PTZ camera is also fully compatible with the optional TouchPoint wireless camera control system which allows for users to summon the camera to their exact location with the simple tap of a button. The optional TouchPoint buttons are $95 each and a customer may deploy from one to nine TouchPoint buttons. The TouchPoint buttons require no programming of any kind.
For more information please contact VTEL sales at (512) 535-1948 or by email at sales@vtel.com. The company website is http://www.vtel.com.
Media Contact
VTEL
512-535-1948
***@vtel.com
