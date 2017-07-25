 
Industry News





VTEL Announces HD3500PTZ USB Pan/Tilt/Zoom Videoconferencing Camera

Plug and Play Boardroom Caliber Solution for $495 - Use With Zoom, Skype or Equivalent
 
 
VTEL HD4000PTZ - Front View
AUSTIN, Texas - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- VTEL Products Corporation introduces their boardroom caliber HD3500PTZ USB videoconferencing camera for a price of $495.  This is an ideal solution for customers with an existing PC or MAC and HDTV(s) that wish to implement high quality videoconferencing using Zoom, Skype for Business, or any other PC-based software solution.  By combining this best of breed pan/tilt/zoom videoconferencing camera and any VTEL premium videoconferencing microphone enterprises of any size are able to implement a professional solution at an unprecedented price point.

The VTEL HD3500PTZ pan/tilt/zoom (10x optical) 1080p HD camera features USB video output, 9 presets, handheld remote control with one button preset operation, and superior resolution and motion handling.

The HD3500PTZ camera is also fully compatible with the optional TouchPoint wireless camera control system which allows for users to summon the camera to their exact location with the simple tap of a button.  The optional TouchPoint buttons are $95 each and a customer may deploy from one to nine TouchPoint buttons.  The TouchPoint buttons require no programming of any kind.

For more information please contact VTEL sales at (512) 535-1948 or by email at sales@vtel.com.  The company website is http://www.vtel.com.

Media Contact
VTEL
512-535-1948
***@vtel.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vtel.com Email Verified
Tags:Videoconferencing, Webcam, Ptz Camera
Industry:Business
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
