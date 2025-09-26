 
Gravis Law Senior Attorney Penelope S. Gaffney Honored in "Legal Leader" List

By:
 
BOISE, Idaho - Nov. 25, 2025 - PRLog -- Gravis Law, PLLC announces that Senior Attorney Penelope S. Gaffney has been selected by the Idaho Business Review as a 2025 Leaders in Law Legal Leader honoree. The statewide program recognizes attorneys whose leadership, integrity, professional excellence, and community service positively impact Idaho. Honorees were celebrated on November 13, 2025, at Boise Centre East, with special publications to follow.

Gaffney represents clients in estate planning, guardianship, conservatorship, probate, and trust matters as part of Gravis Law's Boise team. She is known for clear communication, practical problem-solving, and strong advocacy in contested matters.

As part of the announcement, Gaffney reflected on what the IBR recognition means to her clients and colleagues. "I am honored by this recognition and grateful for the people I work with every day," said Penelope S. Gaffney. "I show up fully for every client. That means listening closely, saying the hard things with kindness, and creating a plan that helps families move forward. I am proud of our Boise team. They bring heart, skill, and accountability to every case, and our clients feel that support from the first conversation to the last."

"Penelope is a steady advocate for Idaho families and a thoughtful leader within our firm," said Randi Johnson, Chief Growth Officer and Boise Location Manager at Gravis Law. "This recognition reflects the care she brings to every client conversation and the example she sets for our team."

As the firm's founder and CEO, Brett Spooner underscored Gaffney's impact on client experience and team culture. He highlighted her ability to combine compassion with disciplined advocacy and to raise the bar for service in Boise. "Penelope's work embodies our mission to make the law uncomplicated," said Spooner. "She communicates clearly, collaborates across teams, and delivers for clients when it matters most. Her leadership in Boise and across Idaho strengthens our ability to serve with compassion and excellence."

About the Idaho Business Review Leaders in Law program

The Leaders in Law (https://idahobusinessreview.com/2025/09/26/excellence-in-...) awards honor attorneys across Idaho who demonstrate leadership, mentorship, and service in the legal profession and their communities. Honorees are selected annually and recognized at a November awards event hosted by the Idaho Business Review.

About Penelope S. Gaffney

Penelope Gaffney (https://gravislaw.com/attorney/penelope-s-gaffney/) is a Senior Attorney at Gravis Law in Boise. Her practice includes estate planning, wills, trusts, elder law, guardianships/conservatorships, and special needs planning, with courtroom experience in complex probate.

Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since its foundation in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees, to twenty-two locations across the country and more than 130 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all its markets.

For more information about Gravis Law PLLC and its legal services, please visit https://gravislaw.com/.
Email Verified
