News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TouchPoint Announces Second Generation Wireless Camera Control System
TouchPoint Conferencing Technologies is accepting pre-orders for their second generation TouchPoint Solution. Deep discounts are available via a recently launched Kickstarter campaign.
A videoconferencing room may be outfitted with up to nine wireless Locator Buttons at a cost of $95 each. Unlike the first generation of this product there is no longer a requirement to deploy a separate $795 Command Module. There is no software to install, nor are there any drivers to download. Each Locator Button, numbered one through nine, will summon the camera to the exact position that the user has already configured using the HD4000PTZ camera's own handheld remote control.
The Locator Buttons have a range of over 50 feet and they are powered by two internal AA batteries.
The $799 list price TouchPoint HD4000PTZ camera enables Boardroom quality videoconferencing at a price suitable for small and medium enterprises, K-12 classrooms, individuals and government agencies. It is a 1080p HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom (10x optical) camera with a USB video output and 9 preset positions for use with Zoom and other PC-based videoconferencing software solutions.
The TouchPoint Camera Control System and HD4000PTZ camera are available for direct purchase from TouchPoint at www.touchpoint-
Deep discounts for pre-order customers may be obtained via a recently launched Kickstarter campaign, while supplies last.
Contact
TouchPoint Conferencing Technologies
***@touchpoint-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse