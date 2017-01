TouchPoint Announces Second Generation Wireless Camera Control System

TouchPoint Conferencing Technologies is accepting pre-orders for their second generation TouchPoint Solution. Deep discounts are available via a recently launched Kickstarter campaign.

-- TouchPoint Conferencing Technologies is now accepting pre-orders for their second generation wireless camera control system. This system works in conjunction with the TouchPoint HD4000PTZ videoconferencing camera to allow a participant in a videocall to simply tap a wireless button in order for the HD4000PTZ camera to precisely pan, tilt, and zoom to their exact location.A videoconferencing room may be outfitted with up to nine wireless Locator Buttons at a cost of $95 each. Unlike the first generation of this product there is no longer a requirement to deploy a separate $795 Command Module. There is no software to install, nor are there any drivers to download. Each Locator Button, numbered one through nine, will summon the camera to the exact position that the user has already configured using the HD4000PTZ camera's own handheld remote control.The Locator Buttons have a range of over 50 feet and they are powered by two internal AA batteries.The $799 list price TouchPoint HD4000PTZ camera enables Boardroom quality videoconferencing at a price suitable for small and medium enterprises, K-12 classrooms, individuals and government agencies. It is a 1080p HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom (10x optical) camera with a USB video output and 9 preset positions for use with Zoom and other PC-based videoconferencing software solutions.The TouchPoint Camera Control System and HD4000PTZ camera are available for direct purchase from TouchPoint at www.touchpoint-usa.com or from VTEL at www.vtel.com, a TouchPoint authorized reseller. Please contact sales at (512) 535-1948 or via sales@touchpoint-usa.com for more information. The company website is http://www.touchpoint- usa.com Deep discounts for pre-order customers may be obtained via a recently launched Kickstarter campaign, while supplies last.