Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Regenerative Medicine Market is estimated at $20.07 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $101.3 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 26.0% from 2015 to 2022. Growing research applications, growing demand in tissue engineering, biomaterials and stem cell therapy systems are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with biomaterials will be a major factor to restrict the market growth. The stem cells application and advancements in nanotechnology will further drive the market over the forecast period.Gene therapies segment is expected to be the fastest emerging technology due to tremendous potential of gene therapy in minimizing immune rejections, which commonly occur after transplantations. Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region for regenerative medicine market. Europe and North America together accounted for over 3/4th of the market revenue and anticipated to be most profitable regional market.Some of the key players in the market include Shire Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc, Genzyme, Athersys, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., NuVasive Inc., Stem cells, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Cytomedix Inc., Mesoblast Ltd. , Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Orthofix, DePuy Synthes Inc., Cell Medica and CryoLife.• Small Molecules and Biologics• Gene Therapy• Cell Therapy• Dermatology• Cardiovascular Disorders• Central Nervous System (CNS)• Orthopedic• Dental• Other applicationso Autoimmune Diseaseso Muscle Regenerationo Ocular Diseaseso Internal organ regeneration• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/regenerative-medicine-market