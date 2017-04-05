News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Gene therapies segment is expected to be the fastest emerging technology due to tremendous potential of gene therapy in minimizing immune rejections, which commonly occur after transplantations. Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region for regenerative medicine market. Europe and North America together accounted for over 3/4th of the market revenue and anticipated to be most profitable regional market.
Some of the key players in the market include Shire Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc, Genzyme, Athersys, Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., NuVasive Inc., Stem cells, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Cytomedix Inc., Mesoblast Ltd. , Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Orthofix, DePuy Synthes Inc., Cell Medica and CryoLife.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Technologies Covered:
• Small Molecules and Biologics
• Gene Therapy
• Cell Therapy
Applications Covered:
• Dermatology
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Central Nervous System (CNS)
• Orthopedic
• Dental
• Other applications
o Autoimmune Diseases
o Muscle Regeneration
o Ocular Diseases
o Internal organ regeneration
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse