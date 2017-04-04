 
Thecus® W4810 Given "Editor's Choice" Award by XFastest, TW

The Thecus® W4810 was just awarded the "Editor's Choice" Award by XFastest, TW
 
XIZHI CITY, Taiwan - April 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Taiwan's well-known IT website XFastest tested the Thecus Linux 4 bay NAS the N4810 (http://www.thecus.com/product.php?PROD_ID=120) last year. This time, they looked at the W4810 (http://wss.thecus.com/product_W4810.php), same hardware architecture, but running on Windows Storage Server 2012 R2 Essentials.

The W4810 runs on an Intel Celeron N3160 quad-core processor and 4GB of DDR3 memory, in addition, it has a built-in 60GB SSD boot hard drive that strengthens the MS system operation speed. It is equipped with HDMI, SPDIF, and Display ports that provide users with a visual and auditory double feast.

"Operation of the WSS system NAS, is similar to a desktop  computer."

The Thecus W4810 comes pre-installed with Orbweb.me, allowing users to enjoy an always accessible cloud interface. No IP address is required."The W4810 comes installed with Orbweb.me, this application is a P2P module, as long as the Internet can access the W4810's data, users can use its Anywhere Access functionality."

Overall, the editor gave the W4810 a positive recommendation. "The Thecus W4810 is a very good choice, not only does it have a large storage space capacity, the addition of the free WSS license allows users to use a complete list of Windows Storage Server Essentials applications […] its performance is powerful enough to serve 1-50 people , and it's also easy to upgrade the memory."

Technology
Technology
Xizhi City - Taipei - Taiwan
Awards
