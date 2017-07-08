News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Increase VDI Boot Performance and Database Transactions with All-Flash Array
Allow Thecus LightningPro series to put your organizational data to work
VDI Boot Performance
When a significant number of virtual machines boot up or login within a narrow time frame, a demand for heavy IOPS from the backend occurs, which will overwhelm a network with data requests. Unlike convential storage, all-flash arrays deliver ultra-high random IOPS and ultra-low latency, eliminating all-at-once access problems .
Example 1 : In a large virtual destop environment where 500 computers boot up simultaneously on conventional hard drive basis it would on average take 15 minutes but an AFA reduces this to just 3 minutes.
Faster Transactional Performance.
For many database applications—
Example 2 : A government agency which needed to access a database of hundreds of millions of database entries, when using a conventional hard drive basis had a response time of 30 minutes. With the introduction of AFA it was reduced to just 10 seconds.
An all-flash array solution allows for massive improvements in processing performance, deliver long term storage performance to the VDI environment. When deciding on All-Flash arrays, the higher the IOPS the better the storage system's overall performance. Thecus' LightningPro All-Flash Array series offer over 700,000 IOPS in 4KB random writes.
For more information go to https://www.thecus.com
Contact
15F., No.81, Sec. 1, Xintai 5th Rd., Xizhi Dist,
New Taipei City 221, Taiwan R.O.C.
***@thecus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse