 
News By Tag
* Storage
* NAS
* Thecus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Taipei City
  New Taipei City
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Expand your Mac Ecosystem with Thecus NAS

The best NAS for your Mac. Thecus NAS offer flawless synergy with Apple products. Expand and centralize your Mac infrastructure with Thecus.
 
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Thecus NAS are engineered to provide flawless synergy with Apple products. For those of you who work in or operate your home systems in a Mac environment, Thecus NAS can help expand and centralize your Mac infrastructure. Whether you want to strengthen collaboration in the office, increase security or need more space, Thecus has you covered.

Centralize your Mac ecosystem

Thecus NASes offer a central hub for your digital information. This centralization of your information enables fast and easy access, sharing and saving of files. Accelerate effective collaboration in the workplace and better connectivity to all your Mac IoT devices at home.

Back up files to your Thecus NAS with Time Machine

Time Machine is a simple backup software application that is installed on every Mac; allowing users to automatically backup their entire Mac to an external source. ThecusOS 7.0 includes built-in support for Time Machine, enabling you to leverage the huge storage capacity of a Thecus NAS. Whenever the need arises, users can simply go back in time and recover their files effortlessly.

Your new iTunes server

Owners of immense audio libraries, there is absolutely no need to slim down your treasured collection of songs, audiobooks, and podcasts you've collected over the years. Entrust your Thecus NAS as your new iTunes Server. Save, share and enjoy your collection music wherever you are, freeing up your Mac for other applications.

To find out more, go to http://www.thecus.com

Contact
Thecus
***@thecus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thecus.com Email Verified
Tags:Storage, NAS, Thecus
Industry:Technology
Location:New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thecus PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share