News By Tag
* Storage
* NAS
* Thecus
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Expand your Mac Ecosystem with Thecus NAS
The best NAS for your Mac. Thecus NAS offer flawless synergy with Apple products. Expand and centralize your Mac infrastructure with Thecus.
Centralize your Mac ecosystem
Thecus NASes offer a central hub for your digital information. This centralization of your information enables fast and easy access, sharing and saving of files. Accelerate effective collaboration in the workplace and better connectivity to all your Mac IoT devices at home.
Back up files to your Thecus NAS with Time Machine
Time Machine is a simple backup software application that is installed on every Mac; allowing users to automatically backup their entire Mac to an external source. ThecusOS 7.0 includes built-in support for Time Machine, enabling you to leverage the huge storage capacity of a Thecus NAS. Whenever the need arises, users can simply go back in time and recover their files effortlessly.
Your new iTunes server
Owners of immense audio libraries, there is absolutely no need to slim down your treasured collection of songs, audiobooks, and podcasts you've collected over the years. Entrust your Thecus NAS as your new iTunes Server. Save, share and enjoy your collection music wherever you are, freeing up your Mac for other applications.
To find out more, go to http://www.thecus.com
Contact
Thecus
***@thecus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse