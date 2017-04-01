News By Tag
Glucose Biosensor Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Fluorescence segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. North America is expected to witness highest growth rate in terms of value and share. High disease burden and the subsequent need to curb associated healthcare expenditure in the U.S. is attributing to the favorable North American market.
Some of the key players in the market include Roche Diagnostics, LifeScan Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Medtronic Inc., Pinnacle Medical Solutions Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., Sanofi S.A., BioSense Medical Devices, LLC, Nova Biomedical, Lifesensors, Inc., Animas Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche and M-Biotech Limited.
End User Covered:
• Hospitals
• Homecare Diagnostics
• Other end users
Type Covered:
• Amprometric Glucose Biosensors
• Fluorescence Glucose Biosensors
• Other types
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
