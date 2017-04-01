Glucose Biosensor Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Glucose Biosensor Market is accounted for $15.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $30.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.29% from 2015 to 2022. Growing demand for expansion of technologically advanced products and non-invasive products are some of the primary factors favouring the market growth. Furthermore, increasing frequency of diabetes across the globe, need for early diabetes detection and patient awareness levels are some of the drivers fuelling the market growth. However, high cost, reluctance towards the adoption of the new treatment practices and slow rate of commercialization are the restraints limiting the market growth. The recent trends in Glucose Biosensors market are increasing adoption of the POC diagnostic kits and wearable healthcare devices.Fluorescence segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. North America is expected to witness highest growth rate in terms of value and share. High disease burden and the subsequent need to curb associated healthcare expenditure in the U.S. is attributing to the favorable North American market.Some of the key players in the market include Roche Diagnostics, LifeScan Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Medtronic Inc., Pinnacle Medical Solutions Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., Sanofi S.A., BioSense Medical Devices, LLC, Nova Biomedical, Lifesensors, Inc., Animas Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche and M-Biotech Limited.• Hospitals• Homecare Diagnostics• Other end users• Amprometric Glucose Biosensors• Fluorescence Glucose Biosensors• Other types• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/glucose-biosensor-market