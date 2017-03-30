News By Tag
Patient Advocacy Leaders to Gather and Discuss Industry Challenges and Solutions
Topics to Include Patient Education, Increasing Care Access, and Early Patient Engagement
Confirmed speakers for this year's event include prominent industry insiders and advocacy experts from Nord, Alzheimer's Association, the FDA, and many other leading enterprises. Major topics covered at the conference include: integrating patients into research, development, and clinical trials; driving access through patient education programs; and the evolving patient advocacy relationship through the product lifecycle.
When asked about the importance of this event, conference producer, Nadia Hernandez, answered, "Integrating the patient voice is at the heart of patient groups and advocacy professionals in the pharmaceutical industry alike. The 6th Annual Strengthening Patient Advocacy Relations Conference provides a unique and unrivaled environment for industry thought share, networking, and improved collaboration, all with the patient in mind."
Multiple peer-focused and patient group networking opportunities and events will be conducted throughout the two-day conference. In addition to these opportunities, attendees will receive access to conference resources and educational materials which will be updated throughout the event. Sponsors for the event include InVentiv Health, Snow Companies, and MK&A.
Attendees of the conference can expect to discuss a wide variety of advocacy challenges within the life science industry and success-driven strategies for immediate implementation.
For more information on Strengthening Patient Advocacy Relations Conference, please visit http://www.q1productions.com/
About the Organizer
Q1 Productions designs and develops webinars, training courses, conference programs and forums aimed at specifically targeted audiences throughout highly regulated industries in order to provide strategic learning and timely program content. Through a highly structured production process focused on research calls with end-users and key stakeholders in the industry, our team is able to understand the immediate business concerns of today's leading executives. Whether focusing on new or pending legislative and health policy issues or enhanced technologies or processes that will drive efficiency, our programs provide solutions to the urgent educational and information needs of our attendees.
Contact
Lydia Welmer
***@q1productions.com
