April 2017
Medical Information to be Focus of Upcoming Professional Event

Leaders to Gather and Discuss FDA Guidance, Promotional Content, and Stakeholder Needs
 
 
CHICAGO - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Medical information professionals will gather on July 24-25, for the 4th Annual Customer Centric Medical Information Conference in Boston, MA. Hosted by Q1 Productions, this event will feature a myriad of presentations, case studies, live polling, and industry panels specific to both medical information challenges and solutions. Past attendees of the Customer Centric Medical Information Conference have included professionals from industry giants such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, and Abbott.

Confirmed speakers for this year's event include prominent industry experts from Pfizer, GSK, Shire, and many other leading enterprises. Major topics covered at the conference include: approaches for effective communication of medical information, integration of FDA guidance document updates impacting medical information, effective methods for reviewing medical information in promotional content.

When asked about the importance of this event, conference producer, Tracey Zdravkovic, answered, "Because life science executives work to produce effective medical information for key stakeholders, it is crucial to understand the importance of medical information as a whole. The 4th Annual Customer Centric Medical Information Conference will delve into all aspects of medical information, in effect providing a clear focus on how executives can better serve customers and best mitigate risks associated with medical information."

Multiple networking opportunities and events will be conducted throughout the two-day conference. In addition to these, attendees will receive access to conference resources and educational materials which will be updated throughout the event.

Attendees of the conference can expect to discuss a wide variety of medical information challenges within the life science industry and success-driven strategies for immediate implementation.

For more information on the Customer Centric Medical Information Conference, please visit http://www.q1productions.com/medinfo/%20 or email marketing@q1productions.com.

About the Organizer

Q1 Productions designs and develops webinars, training courses, conference programs and forums aimed at specifically targeted audiences throughout highly regulated industries in order to provide strategic learning and timely program content. Through a highly structured production process focused on research calls with end-users and key stakeholders in the industry, our team is able to understand the immediate business concerns of today's leading executives. Whether focusing on new or pending legislative and health policy issues or enhanced technologies or processes that will drive efficiency, our programs provide solutions to the urgent educational and information needs of our attendees.

Contact
Lydia Welmer
***@q1productions.com
