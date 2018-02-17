 
News By Tag
* Executive Leadership Support
* Executive Assistant
* Female Empowerment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


The ELS Forum Coaches Executive Assistants during #Timesup Movement

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Executive Leadership Support
* Executive Assistant
* Female Empowerment

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

CHICAGO - Feb. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- The Executive Leadership Support Forum (ELS Forum), a leading event production company based in Chicago, addresses next steps for executive assistants in the #Timesup movement, with workplace bullying expert, Bonnie Low-Kramen. This topic will be addressed at the ELS Forums in 21 cities throughout North America with senior level assistants.

Celebrity Assistant and Bestselling Author, Bonnie Low Kramen, has coached thousands of seasoned assistants across the globe about building cultures of respect and leadership in the workplace, and is launching a worldwide anti-workplace bullying campaign.

"At the Executive Leadership Support Forum, alongside Bonnie Low-Kramen, we are breaking down walls," explains ELS Forum's Director, Emily Burley, "We are having the hard conversations. Experts are sharing best practices. We are taking strides forward."

At the Executive Leadership Support Forums, Low-Kramen addresses issues in workplace culture for executive assistants and explores company culture and staff expectation to instill change. At the ELS Forums, Low-Kramen peels away at these detrimental issues within the executive assistant career and uncovers how we can all work together to take next steps.

"We take in the weight fsbdt of this moment in time, in history. Women and men assistants have an extraordinary opportunity to use their influence to effect positive change in their companies," says Low-Kramen, "Leaders and assistants can speak up and work together to choose to take a fresh look at the company culture and staff expectations and change them. It is in our power. Every single leader and every single assistant has an opportunity for change every day. Now is our time. Let us seize this moment, this opportunity."

To read more on the #Timesup movement and the ELS Forum, visit: www.elsforum.com/times-up

About the Executive Leadership Support Forum

The Executive Leadership Support Forum Series is a two-day professional development course that covers a wide range of challenges faced by executive assistants supporting North America's most prominent executives. With forums held in major cities across the continent, executive assistants are provided with a uniquely elevated educational and networking opportunity led by expert instructors and regional peers. Inspired by university programs, the robust curriculum takes an MBA approach. Each session is formatted to hone leadership development and project management skills with an ultimate goal of increasing the productivity and profile of the executive leadership support role.

For more information on the Executive Leadership Support Forum series, visit: www.elsforum.com

Contact
Executive Leadership Support Forum
Jordan Hensel
***@elsforum.com
End
Source:Executive Leadership Support Forum
Email:***@elsforum.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Leadership Support, Executive Assistant, Female Empowerment
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Q1 Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share