-- The Executive Leadership Support Forum (ELS Forum), a leading event production company based in Chicago, addresses next steps for executive assistants in the #Timesup movement, with workplace bullying expert, Bonnie Low-Kramen. This topic will be addressed at the ELS Forums in 21 cities throughout North America with senior level assistants.Celebrity Assistant and Bestselling Author, Bonnie Low Kramen, has coached thousands of seasoned assistants across the globe about building cultures of respect and leadership in the workplace, and is launching a worldwide anti-workplace bullying campaign."At the Executive Leadership Support Forum, alongside Bonnie Low-Kramen, we are breaking down walls," explains ELS Forum's Director, Emily Burley, "We are having the hard conversations. Experts are sharing best practices. We are taking strides forward."At the Executive Leadership Support Forums, Low-Kramen addresses issues in workplace culture for executive assistants and explores company culture and staff expectation to instill change. At the ELS Forums, Low-Kramen peels away at these detrimental issues within the executive assistant career and uncovers how we can all work together to take next steps."We take in the weight fsbdt of this moment in time, in history. Women and men assistants have an extraordinary opportunity to use their influence to effect positive change in their companies," says Low-Kramen, "Leaders and assistants can speak up and work together to choose to take a fresh look at the company culture and staff expectations and change them. It is in our power. Every single leader and every single assistant has an opportunity for change every day. Now is our time. Let us seize this moment, this opportunity."To read more on the #Timesup movement and the ELS Forum, visit: www.elsforum.com/times-upThe Executive Leadership Support Forum Series is a two-day professional development course that covers a wide range of challenges faced by executive assistants supporting North America's most prominent executives. With forums held in major cities across the continent, executive assistants are provided with a uniquely elevated educational and networking opportunity led by expert instructors and regional peers. Inspired by university programs, the robust curriculum takes an MBA approach. Each session is formatted to hone leadership development and project management skills with an ultimate goal of increasing the productivity and profile of the executive leadership support role.For more information on the Executive Leadership Support Forum series, visit: www.elsforum.com