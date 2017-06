Meet the Men and Women Running New York City at the ELS Forum

Contact

Q1 Productions

***@q1productions.com Q1 Productions

End

-- The Executive Leadership Support Forum (ELS Forum) will provide executive assistants in the Greater New York City Area the opportunity for professional development and a collaborative exchange of methodologies. The ELS Forum will take place on June 28-29, 2017 at the Sunny Global Center in Manhattan.The two-day event will provide an inside look at the strategies utilized to increase the productivity and profile of executive assistants, celebrity assistants, and personal assistants supporting senior level executives and principals. The Forum is comprised of expert trainers, advisors and industry thought leaders. Speakers include:· Ann Hiatt, Executive Assistant to Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman,· Christina Martinez, Senior Executive Administrator,· Rosy Garner, Executive Assistant to the COO,· Maria Tabone, Executive Assistant, Office of the Chairman· Dorian Arrich, Executive Manager for· Danielle Carano, Executive Assistant to the Associate Vice President,· Veronica Loomis, Executive Assistant to Executive Vice President,· Christine O'Neill, Chief of Staff/Exec. Personal Assistant,· Melba Duncan, Founder and President of the· Nancy Clarke, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer,· Patrick Healy, President of· Kelly Engstrom, Assistant to Nate Berkus,· Bonnie Low-Kramen, Founder of· Vickie Sokol Evans, CEO & Founder of· Jen Glantz, Instructor/CoachFounder,· Jen Brown, Founder + Director,· Suzanne Daniels, Executive Assistant to the CEO & Founder,The Forum has been approved for 9 IAAP CAP recertification points. Attendees can expect interactive sessions and panels, live polling, and small group breakouts, addressing industry challenges.-more-2 of 2"The Executive Leadership Support Forums are filling a much needed gap in the professional development of executive assistants all over the United States," said Bonnie Low-Kramen, Founder of The Ultimate Assistant Training and Forum speaker, "For many experienced executive assistants, the Forums represent the very first training they are receiving in their career. The results are mind-blowing and nothing short of transformational."For more information on the Executive Leadership Support Forum: New York City visit: http://www.q1productions.com/ elsnyc/ The Executive Leadership Support Forum Series is a two day professional development course that covers a wide range of challenges faced by EAs with the promise of increasing the productivity and profile of the executive leadership support role. With forums held in 17 cities across North America, EAs are provided with a uniquely elevated professional development and networking opportunity with expert advisors and regional EA peers. Workshops led by professional training and development facilitators coupled with robust and collaborative exchange group sessions provide high-level strategies to the modern day EA supporting senior level executives.