Financial Life Science Executives to Gather for Finance-Related Boardroom Event Company Culture, Data Mining, and Pharmaceutical Pricing Strategies to be Discussed
Confirmed discussion leaders for this year's event include prominent healthcare management experts from Novo Nordisk, Daiichi Sankyo, Tax Foundation, and many more industry-leading organizations who will discuss financial growth obstacles and provide practical solutions for many of the industry's current challenges. Major topics covered at the forum include tax legislation changes, financial impact of pharmaceutical pricing strategies, and financial leadership in an ever-changing industry.
When asked about the importance of this event, forum producer and event organizer Nathalie Davis, answered, "The life science industry is in a constant state of change with external factors such as healthcare policy, regulatory scrutiny and international economies impacting the sustainability of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. This semi-annual forum offers finance teams an opportunity to discuss and debate these ongoing changes and fluctuations in the industry, with the goal of collaborating on how best to proactively address these pressing issues."
Multiple networking opportunities and events will be conducted throughout the two-day forum. In addition to these opportunities, attendees will receive access to forum resources and educational materials which will be updated throughout the event.
Attendees of the forum can expect to discuss a wide variety of market and account management strategies for immediate implementation.
For more information on the Life Science CFO Strategic Governance Forum, please visit http://www.q1productions.com/
About the Organizer
Q1 Productions designs and develops webinars, training courses, conference programs and forums aimed at specifically targeted audiences throughout highly regulated industries in order to provide strategic learning and timely program content. Through a highly structured production process focused on research calls with end-users and key stakeholders in the industry, our team is able to understand the immediate business concerns of today's leading executives. Whether focusing on new or pending legislative and health policy issues or enhanced technologies or processes that will drive efficiency, our programs provide solutions to the urgent educational and information needs of our attendees.
