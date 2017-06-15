 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical Conference
* Managed Markets
* Strategic Accounts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Pharmaceutical Managed Market and Strategic Account Executives to Meet with Insurers in Chicago

Market Access, Pharmaceutical Pricing, and AHCA Challenges to be Focus of Event
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pharmaceutical Conference
Managed Markets
Strategic Accounts

Industry:
Health

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Pharmaceutical and insurance market management professionals will gather on September 14-15, for 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Managed Markets & Account Management Strategies Conference. Hosted by Q1 Productions, this event will feature a myriad of presentations, case studies, and group discussions specific to market and account management challenges.

Confirmed speakers for this year's event include prominent production experts from Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Medicaid Health Plans of America, Florida Blue, and many more industry-leading enterprises who will discuss strategic market management obstacles and provide practical solutions for many of the industry's current challenges. Major topics covered at the conference include navigating MACRA payment and reporting, specialty product category management, Medicaid expansion and coverage trends, and examining the usage of exclusion lists & prior authorizations.

When asked about the importance of this event, conference producer and event organizer, Megan Carncross, answered, "Executives responsible for managed market strategic accounts are facing an uncertain future for the coverage and reimbursement of vital health products, and look to ensure continued funding for life-altering treatments from both public and private payers.  This annual conference offers executives the opportunity engage with industry peers and share best practices along with industry experiences regarding managed care processes."

Multiple networking opportunities and events will be conducted throughout the two-day conference. In addition to these opportunities, attendees will receive access to conference resources and educational materials which will be updated throughout the event.

Attendees of the conference can expect to discuss a wide variety of market and account management strategies for immediate implementation.

For more information on the Pharmaceutical Managed Markets and Account Management Strategies Conference, please visit http://www.q1productions.com/managedmarkets/ or email marketing@q1productions.com.

About the Organizer

Q1 Productions designs and develops webinars, training courses, conference programs and forums aimed at specifically targeted audiences throughout highly regulated industries in order to provide strategic learning and timely program content. Through a highly structured production process focused on research calls with end-users and key stakeholders in the industry, our team is able to understand the immediate business concerns of today's leading executives. Whether focusing on new or pending legislative and health policy issues or enhanced technologies or processes that will drive efficiency, our programs provide solutions to the urgent educational and information needs of our attendees.

Contact
Lydia Welmer
***@q1productions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@q1productions.com Email Verified
Tags:Pharmaceutical Conference, Managed Markets, Strategic Accounts
Industry:Health
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Q1 Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share