News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pharmaceutical Managed Market and Strategic Account Executives to Meet with Insurers in Chicago
Market Access, Pharmaceutical Pricing, and AHCA Challenges to be Focus of Event
Confirmed speakers for this year's event include prominent production experts from Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Medicaid Health Plans of America, Florida Blue, and many more industry-leading enterprises who will discuss strategic market management obstacles and provide practical solutions for many of the industry's current challenges. Major topics covered at the conference include navigating MACRA payment and reporting, specialty product category management, Medicaid expansion and coverage trends, and examining the usage of exclusion lists & prior authorizations.
When asked about the importance of this event, conference producer and event organizer, Megan Carncross, answered, "Executives responsible for managed market strategic accounts are facing an uncertain future for the coverage and reimbursement of vital health products, and look to ensure continued funding for life-altering treatments from both public and private payers. This annual conference offers executives the opportunity engage with industry peers and share best practices along with industry experiences regarding managed care processes."
Multiple networking opportunities and events will be conducted throughout the two-day conference. In addition to these opportunities, attendees will receive access to conference resources and educational materials which will be updated throughout the event.
Attendees of the conference can expect to discuss a wide variety of market and account management strategies for immediate implementation.
For more information on the Pharmaceutical Managed Markets and Account Management Strategies Conference, please visit http://www.q1productions.com/
About the Organizer
Q1 Productions designs and develops webinars, training courses, conference programs and forums aimed at specifically targeted audiences throughout highly regulated industries in order to provide strategic learning and timely program content. Through a highly structured production process focused on research calls with end-users and key stakeholders in the industry, our team is able to understand the immediate business concerns of today's leading executives. Whether focusing on new or pending legislative and health policy issues or enhanced technologies or processes that will drive efficiency, our programs provide solutions to the urgent educational and information needs of our attendees.
Contact
Lydia Welmer
***@q1productions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse