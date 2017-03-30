News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nearshore Development Rockets to New Heights After Record Breaking Year
Nearshore Software Outsourcing Explodes for Tiempo Development as Service Offerings Expand
The nearshore leader has become a trusted partner to businesses in B2B, Cloud Computing, Finance (http://www.tiempodev.com/
Tiempo is rapidly expanding; most recently the company acquired Jaguar Labs, a full-service mobile software development firm, in a move to better serve customers affected by the rise in mobile technologies. Incorporating Jaguar Labs into the TQS based model will bring high value to the market.
"The last ten years have been all about listening to our customers and finding new ways to support them in building a powerful user experience,"
The CEO was recently recognized by Arizona State University with the Spirit of Enterprise Award (http://www.tiempodev.com/
About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Our Development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of our customers for both their internal and public-facing development initiatives. Our unique, proprietary Tiempo Quality System is the agile product lifecycle management framework that makes all of this possible, supporting companies in launching software releases sooner without draining important resources. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com (http://www.tiempodev.com/
Contact
Amanda Wittman
602-910-4646
contact@tiempodev.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse