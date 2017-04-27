 
Cliff Schertz Founder of Tiempo Development Named to Prestigious ASU Sun Devil 100 List

Nearshore Software Development firm CEO is Recognized for Exceptional Entrepreneurship and Leadership.
 
 
PHOENIX - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Cliff Schertz (http://www.tiempodev.com/about/leadership/cliff-schertz), Founder, President and CEO of Tiempo Development™ (http://www.tiempodev.com/index) was named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 Class of 2017, which is sponsored by the Arizona State University Alumni Association. Schertz was honored on April 25th, 2017 at a celebration on ASU's Tempe campus. The Sun Devil 100 celebrates the achievements of ASU alumni who own or lead businesses across the globe. Spanning industries and locations, the university has an impressive history of entrepreneurship and leadership from its students and alumni, and the Sun Devil 100 awards program invited these innovative leaders back to campus for a celebration in their honor. Tiempo Development was founded in 2006, and is pioneer and leader in Nearshore Software Development (http://www.tiempodev.com/services/software-development).

Schertz graduated from ASU with a Master of Business Administration degree. To be considered for the Sun Devil 100, companies must be Sun Devil-owned or -led, been in business for at least three years, shown revenues of $250,000 in a calendar year, and operate in a manner consistent with the ASU Charter. To see a list of all honorees for this year's class of the Sun Devil 100, visit https://alumni.asu.edu/sd100class2017.

About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo Development, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Tiempo's proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework called Tiempo Quality System or TQS is composed of principals and best practices that ensure productive client and team interactions and as a result, efficient software development. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com (http://www.tiempodev.com/index) or contact Tiempo Development (mailto:contact@tiempodev.com).

About the Arizona State University Alumni Association
Founded in 1894, the ASU Alumni Association connects ASU's 450,000-plus Sun Devils living around the globe. Dedicated to serving and uniting all graduates of ASU, the Alumni Association hosts programs and oversees numerous groups that enhance the alumni experience and help alumni engage with their alma mater, which U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the No. 1 university for innovation ahead of Stanford and MIT. For more information, visit http://alumni.asu.edu.

Amanda Wittman
602-910-4646
awittman@tiempodev.com
