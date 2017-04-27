News By Tag
Cliff Schertz Founder of Tiempo Development Named to Prestigious ASU Sun Devil 100 List
Nearshore Software Development firm CEO is Recognized for Exceptional Entrepreneurship and Leadership.
Schertz graduated from ASU with a Master of Business Administration degree. To be considered for the Sun Devil 100, companies must be Sun Devil-owned or -led, been in business for at least three years, shown revenues of $250,000 in a calendar year, and operate in a manner consistent with the ASU Charter. To see a list of all honorees for this year's class of the Sun Devil 100, visit https://alumni.asu.edu/
About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo Development, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Tiempo's proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework called Tiempo Quality System or TQS is composed of principals and best practices that ensure productive client and team interactions and as a result, efficient software development. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com (http://www.tiempodev.com/
About the Arizona State University Alumni Association
Founded in 1894, the ASU Alumni Association connects ASU's 450,000-plus Sun Devils living around the globe. Dedicated to serving and uniting all graduates of ASU, the Alumni Association hosts programs and oversees numerous groups that enhance the alumni experience and help alumni engage with their alma mater, which U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the No. 1 university for innovation ahead of Stanford and MIT. For more information, visit http://alumni.asu.edu.
Contact
Amanda Wittman
602-910-4646
awittman@tiempodev.com
