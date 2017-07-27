 
Nearshore Software Leader, Tiempo Development, Announces Fourth World-Class Center

A pioneer in nearshore outsourced software development headquartered in Tempe, AZ. is growing again as they open an additional location in Guadalajara, Mexico.
 
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Tiempo Development continues to disrupt Nearshore Software Outsourcing with explosive growth and industry-leading standards. The successes achieved since the inception of the company, in 2006, has prompted the opening of a fourth high-tech development center in Guadalajara, Mexico. This makes the second location in Guadalajara with additional centers in Hermosillo and Monterrey, Mexico. The corporate headquarters is located in Tempe, Arizona.

The popularity of U.S. based companies choosing to outsource their software development needs has grown considerably, for a variety of reasons. Some of the most noted are the difficulties in finding talented software developers at an affordable cost and the high turnover rate of developers once hired. The need for highly skilled talent is at an all-time high and with Mexico producing some of the best educated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) graduates, it makes sense for companies to utilize the neighboring talent.

Cliff Schertz, founder, Chief Executive Officer and President of Tiempo Development recognized that need early on and became a pioneer and leader in Nearshore Development when he started the company - over a decade ago. The opening was highly anticipated and when asked about it, Schertz commented, "It's an exciting time at Tiempo! We are thrilled to open our fourth world-class software development center, and our second in the high-tech city of Guadalajara. I have been impressed by the support of local government, universities and the community as a whole. We are happy to be making a difference. And, it is because of the dedication of our 320+ employees and the loyalty of our customers, that we are poised for continued growth and an exciting future."

Tiempo's continued growth and performance as a leader in Nearshore (http://www.tiempodev.com/corporateblog/why-nearshore-is-t...) is being recognized across the United States and beyond. Schertz was recently named the 2017 Owler #1 U.S. Top Rated CEO in the Tech Industry and the 5th Rated Overall CEO Worldwide, as well as a 2017 QuantumShift Top Entrepreneur in America and named to the Prestigious Arizona State University Sun Devil 100 List.

About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Our Development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of our customers for both their internal and public-facing development initiatives. Tiempo's proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework, the Tiempo Quality System or TQS (http://www.tiempodev.com/about/tqs), is composed of principals and best practices that ensure productive client and team interactions. The result is highly efficient software development that supports companies in launching software releases sooner without draining resources. To learn more please visit us at: www.tiempodev.com (http://www.tiempodev.com/index) or contact Tiempo Development (mailto:contact@tiempodevelopment.com) directly.

Contact
Amanda Wittman
602-910-4646
awittman@tiempodev.com
