Tiempo Development Significantly Expands Development Services With Recent Acquisition
Tiempo has recently acquired Jaguar Labs, a full-service mobile software development firm specializing in native Android and native iOS as well as UI/UX.
The acquisition of the Jalisco-based custom development group fits into Tiempo's strategy of supporting software releases of businesses across the country with a combination of nearshore software development outsourcing, agile methodologies and advanced, bilingual and bicultural software engineering talent. By purchasing the company, Tiempo significantly broadens its mobile development services offerings to clients in B2B, Cloud Computing, Finance (http://www.tiempodev.com/
"With our recent acquisition of Jaguar Labs, Tiempo assures we maintain our position at the forefront of mobile technology development by continually growing our nearshore talent base." said Cliff Schertz, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President at Tiempo. "We are ready to partner with more businesses in engaging an evolving and broadening user base online."
Tiempo's proprietary agile product lifecycle management framework called Tiempo Quality System or TQS (http://www.tiempodev.com/
About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Our Development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of our customers for both their internal and public-facing development initiatives. The Tiempo Quality System is the agile product lifecycle management framework that makes all of this possible and supports companies in launching software releases sooner without draining important resources. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com (http://www.tiempodev.com/
Amanda Wittman
contact@tiempodev.com
