Cliff Schertz of Tiempo Development Named QuantumShift 2017 Top Entrepreneur in America

TEMPE, Ariz.
- May 9, 2017
- PRLog
Tiempo Development
(http://www.tiempodev.com/
index)announced that Cliff Schertz has been selected as one of QuantumShift's Top Entrepreneurs in America for 2017 by KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. QuantumShift assembles up to 40 founders, owners and CEOs of private, high growth U.S.-based companies to boost their development through an intensive, five-day learning, networking and collaboration program featuring sessions with Ross School of Business faculty and talented industry professionals.
"At Tiempo we hire the best and brightest, give them an opportunity and watch great results happen. QuantumShift is the kind of program we participate in because it challenges and prepares us to achieve even better results. It is an honor to be selected as one of the CEOs to participate at the University of Michigan," said Cliff Schertz of his nomination to QuantumShift 2017.
and Tiempo Development were selected to be part of the QuantumShift 2017 class by the Michigan Ross QuantumShift Admissions Committee having demonstrated a strong track record for revenue growth and future growth potential. This collaborative project between KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group – the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm – and the University Of Michigan's Ross School of Business offers CEOs access to an exclusive peer-to-peer Fellows Network focused on ongoing problem solving, development and mentorship in addition to the intensive program.
"We were impressed by the fantastic growth Cliff has accomplished for Tiempo Development and believe it is vital to acknowledge and foster this growth," said Brian Hughes, National Leader, KPMG LLP's Private Markets Group. "This company's track record demonstrates what we look for to cultivate in our QuantumShift program."
"The QuantumShift program recognizes the achievements of high-growth entrepreneurs who are at the top of their game, and helps them lay a groundwork for the future," said Stewart Thornhill, executive director of the Zell Lurie Institute at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. "We're looking forward to working with Cliff and Tiempo Development, and we are excited to see what they accomplish."
