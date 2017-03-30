 
NAKIVO v7 Released with Support for Hyper-V Backup and More

The new NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7 provides a host of great new features including support for Hyper-V 2016 and 2012 (R2), support for VMware v6.5, skip swap files, and Active Directory integration
 
 
CAMPBELL, Calif. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- NAKIVO Inc., one of the fastest-growing virtualization and cloud backup software companies, today released NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7. The key new features include:

Support for Hyper-V 2016 and 2012 (R2): While NAKIVO Backup & Replication already supported VMware and AWS EC2, the new version extends the hypervisor support to Microsoft Hyper-V and provides image-based, application-aware, and forever-incremental backup and replication for Hyper-V 2016 and 2012 (R2) VMs. Hyper-V VM support also inherits features previously available for VMware and AWS EC2 such as backup copy offsite and to Azure/AWS clouds, LAN-free data transfer, network acceleration, global data deduplication and compression, instant recovery for files, Exchange objects and Active Directory objects.

Support for VMware vSphere 6.5

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7 stays up to date with industry releases and provides support for VMware vSphere v6.5 out of the box. The new version enables VM backup, replication, and recovery for VMware vSphere v6.5 environments.

Skip swap files and partitions

Swap files on Windows OS and swap partitions on Linux OS serve as a "virtual memory" and store temporary runtime data that is not in use by RAM. The swap contents change constantly, so swap data is included in every VM backup and VM replica. Since the swap size can automatically grow up to 3X the size of RAM, this means that gigabytes of unnecessary data are processed, transferred, and stored for every VM. The impact of swap files and partitions on the backup and replication is significant even in small environments. For example, a backup of just 10 VMs during a month can contain 1.2 TB of unnecessary swap data. NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7 automatically skips swap files and partitions in VMware VMs, Hyper-V VMs, and AWS EC2 instances, which results in faster and smaller backups and replicas.

Active Directory Integration

Microsoft Active Directory is one of the most popular directory services and enables organizations to improve security, manageability, and scalability. NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7 enables mapping Active Directory groups to NAKIVO Backup & Replication user roles, which allows domain users to log in to NAKIVO Backup & Replication with their domain credentials. Integration with Active Directory enables organizations to align NAKIVO Backup & Replication with their security policy and simplify user access to NAKIVO Backup & Replication.

"We've been following NAKIVO since the initial release 5 years ago. The company has a consistent track record of rapid software development. As a result, NAKIVO Backup & Replication has accumulated capabilities that help simplify VM backup management, increase backup performance, reduce storage consumption and speed up data recovery. The new v7 release extends these benefits to a new platform - Microsoft Hyper-V, and provides a compelling solution for protecting the most popular virtualized and cloud environments." George Crump, Chief Steward, Storage Switzerland

"NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7 is a single pane of glass for protecting VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2 environments more efficiently and cost-effectively," said Bruce Talley, CEO and co-founder of NAKIVO. "We are excited to bring v7 to the market and already see a great demand for Hyper-V backup from our partners and customers, which will further accelerate our amazing growth."

RESOURCES

Datasheet: www.nakivo.com/resources/nakivo-vm-backup-datasheet.pdf

Success Stories: https://www.nakivo.com/customers/success-story.html

Trial Download: https://www.nakivo.com/vmware/vmware-backup-trial.html

ABOUT NAKIVO

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, NAKIVO Inc. is a privately-held company founded in 2012. NAKIVO develops a fast, reliable, and affordable data protection solution for VMware, Hyper-V, and cloud environments. Over 10,000 companies are using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect and recover their data more efficiently and cost-effectively, while over 140 hosting, managed, and cloud services providers are using NAKIVO's software to deliver VM BaaS and DRaaS to their customers. NAKIVO has a global presence with over 1,600 channel partners in 117 countries worldwide. Visit www.nakivo.com to learn more.

Twitter: @NAKIVO

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NakivoInc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nakivo

Contact: Yana Petrenko, MarCom Manager / yana.petrenko@nakivo.com / +1 408 916 5955

NAKIVO
***@nakivo.com
