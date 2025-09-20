News By Tag
Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group to Sponsor a Webinar on The Code of PLM Openness
By: CIMdata
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) has become indispensable in the digital age, enabling organizations to coordinate every stage of a product's journey from conception to end-of-life. In today's fast-evolving supply chains, open systems architecture and adherence to the Code of PLM Openness are critical.
Initially developed in 2012 by the prostep ivip Association, the CPO was a response to the industry embracing the service-oriented approach to technology and computing for access to engineering data. Since then, the concept has evolved into a holistic approach to open systems architecture, accompanied by a corresponding standard that includes a self-assessment and organizational certification. In May 2025, CIMdata, acting on behalf of the AD PAG, and the prostep ivip Association established a Memorandum of Understanding in which their member companies will cooperate to support the further development and adoption of the CPO.
This webinar will reflect on the core concepts of PLM and explore the transformative value of open systems in supply chain contexts with a foundation anchored in the use of the CPO.
Attendees will:
According to Kenny Swope, Senior Manager of PLM Technical Excellence at Boeing, a Founding Member of the AD PAG, "The fundamental purpose of a product lifecycle management (PLM) system is to enable the business to effectively and efficiently manage one of its most valuable assets, its data. To that end, PLM is positioned perfectly at the intersection of the product, the means of production, the supplier, and the customer to provide data of the highest quality and integrity all day, every day. Using technology coupled with business processes that leverage standards-based, open architectures, which can be assembled through federated value streams, is a win–win for the OEM, the supplier, the customer, and the market. Using tools like the Code of PLM Openness (CPO) gives the A&D industry a powerful measurement that can be used to objectively assess the significance of integration when supply chains are formed and managed."
This webinar is ideal for anyone involved in product program integration, systems engineering, PLM program planning, and PLM systems architecture. It is especially relevant for those involved in product, production, or service digitalization and digital transformation. Specific roles that would benefit from attending include product program managers, supply chain managers, systems engineers, PLM solution architects, and business analysts.
