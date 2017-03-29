Imarticus Learning partners with EY as knowledge provider to launch the Financial Analysis Prodegree

--Imarticus Learning has entered into a strategic partnership with EY, a pioneer in the financial services and advisory space, to launch the Financial Analysis Prodegree. EY will act as the knowledge provider and share its industry-leading expertise in corporate finance and financial analysis. Imarticus and EY signed an MOU in February 2017 to formalize this partnership.Globally, the financial services industry faces a tremendous obstacle in attracting and retaining talent, which is hindering its growth. The specific objective of the collaboration between Imarticus and EY is to nurture talent to bridge the skill gap and create job-ready candidates with industry-aligned skillsets for placement at global investment banks and financial services firms.In India, with the expansion of the financial sector, there are fantastic job opportunities for financial analysts in the financial hubs of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Liberalization has opened up tremendous opportunities in IPOs, FDI and FIIs as well as the mutual fund industry, all of which require expert knowledge in financial analysis.Globally, employment of financial analysts is projected to grow 12% from 2014 to 2024, faster than the average for all occupations. A growing range of financial products and the need for in-depth knowledge of geographic regions are expected to lead to strong employment growth.The 180-hour Prodegree features a cutting-edge curriculum with a judicious mix of academics and practical learning, catering to both novices and experienced candidates with application across investment banking, M&A, private equity and research. Its key highlights include:The curriculum covers financial accounting and statement analysis, financial modeling and valuation, equity research, corporate finance strategy, Excel and PowerPoint, and aptitude training: Delivery using a combination of self-paced videos, live lectures, industry case studies, project work and simulationsExtensive interview prep, resume building and mock interviews, along with personal development: Option of choosing a classroom or an online training formatEY will be closely involved in the program design and execution. Drawing on its extensive expertise in valuations, EY will share real-world case studies for analysis in class and record instructor videos exclusively for this program. The participants will also directly interact with EY leadership through roughly 15 hours of program delivery in each batch.Commenting on the collaboration,, "Imarticus Learning have made a name for themselves in the financial training arena having trained over 12,000 students. Likewise, EY is considered an industry leader in accounting and analysis. So, it made sense for us to collaborate and co-create a course on financial analysis. We will be closely working with Imarticus to share real case studies, record videos and do periodic lectures with each batch to share our know-how and expertise with the next generation of analysts."commented, "We are extremely proud of this partnership with EY, a global powerhouse in financial services and advisory. What is even more commendable is that EY is closely involved in the program — right from curriculum design, to creating Expert Speak videos, sharing real case studies and even doing program delivery. This collaboration with EY promises to deliver a whole new generation of financial analysts who are ready from Day 1."EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.Imarticus is India's leading Financial Services and Analytics professional education company. The company empowers individuals and large organizations in meeting their human capital and skillset requirements through a range of bespoke programs delivered through both online and classroom learning.Imarticus has educated 12,000+ individuals globally, managed by a fully integrated online learning management and governance system. Imarticus has also emerged as the preferred skill development partner for 120+ firms, which include leading Global & Domestic Banks, Consulting, Technology & Analytics firms. Imarticus has won many accolades, including Excellence Awards, Leading Institute in India and is also a partner to NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation)and NSE (National Stock Exchange).