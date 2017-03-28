 
Huxford Group appoints Barry Walsh as Chief Economist for Asia Pacific

 
 
CHEUNG SHA WAN, Hong Kong - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Huxford Group today announced the immediate appointment of Barry Walsh as Chief Economist for Asia Pacific where he will be responsible for economic research.

Barry Walsh joins Huxford Group from Standard Chartered and has eight years of extensive Asian Economics and banking experience.

On his appointment, Barry Walsh said "I am delighted to be given the opportunity here at Huxford Group.  I had weighed up a few offers from other firms but when Huxford Group came calling, I could not turn it down. I look forward working with these guys and hopefully my time here will be a successful one," said Barry Walsh, Chief Economist of Asia Pacific for Huxford Group.

About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/about-us/

As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors.  Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.

Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions.  Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.

Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
