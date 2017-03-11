Huxford Group to hold Asian Investment Forum

End

-- Huxford Group will host its Asian Investment Forum in its Hong Kong Office on Thursday 11May 2017.Huxford Group's forum will be focussing on current affairs on Asian stock markets. The forum, which aims to promote constructive dialogue between international investors each year, will attract over one hundred investors globally.Huxford Group's Chief Investment Officer commented on the upcoming forum saying "Numerous topics will be discussed at length while also having a question and answer during the event's opening session. The event will also feature a number international investor guests who will address key topics of Asia's investment climate against the dollar."Huxford Group's Chief Financial Officer also pointed out that "What is often discussed as Asia's weaknesses in terms of global economic standing, are opportunities for the savvy investor to look into."About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/about-us/Huxford Group is an independent investment firm based in Hong Kong. We are research driven in our approach, client focused in our mission and global in scope. Our interests as a firm are never at odds with our clients interests, whether that client is an individual, institution or an independent financial advisor.As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.