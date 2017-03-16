Huxford Group gets green light for joint venture in Japan

End

-- Huxford Group today announced that they have entered into definitive agreements to integrate their securities operations in Japan.Huxford Group, through a joint ownership structure will collaborate with a number of institutional businesses offering a full range of trading services and offering exposure for significant global reach.Huxford Group's new venture will be aimed at Japanese domestic clients and expatriates living in Japan, whilst also serving Huxford Group's significant global client networks.Huxford Group will appoint Sendo Narazaki as Chief Country Officer of Japan for Huxford Group.Huxford Group's Senior Management will make an announcement when the details have been finalized.About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/about-us/As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.