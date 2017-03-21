 
Huxford Group names Daniel Branning as Director of Asset Management

 
 
CHEUNG SHA WAN, Hong Kong - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Huxford Group today announced that Daniel Branning will join the firm as Director of Asset Management.

In that role, he will lead Huxford Group's Asset Management group worldwide, working closely with senior management, leadership within the businesses and the firm's other control functions. He will report to the Executive Office and become a member of the firm's Management Committee at Huxford Group.

Huxford Group's Chief Executive Officer commented on the new addition saying "Daniel brings tremendous experience and judgment to the firm's senior management team.  Just as important, he shares our commitment to meeting both the increasingly complex requirements of regulators around the world and our own high standards of conduct here at Huxford Group."

Huxford Group's new Director of Asset Management, Mr. Daniel Branning joins Huxford Group from Barclays, where he has been a Senior Portfolio Manager since 2003.  In private practice, he has represented a wide variety of public and private companies and financial institutions.

About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/about-us/

As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors.  Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.

Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions.  Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.

Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
