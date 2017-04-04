 
Industry News





Huxford Group appoints Laura Bailey as Chief Information Officer

 
 
CHEUNG SHA WAN, Hong Kong - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Huxford Group of Hong Kong today announced the appointment of Laura Bailey as Chief Information Officer.

Ms. Bailey previously held roles in Investment Research with the Bank of America in New York and Hong Kong where she was responsible for all aspects of consumer banking technology before being head hunted by Huxford Group.

Huxford Group's Chief Executive Officer commented on Ms. Bailey's appointment saying "We are pleased to have an executive of Laura's calibre join Huxford Group. She brings with her a track record in leading large, global teams and driving a culture that is innovative and customer-centric.  Laura has particular experience in leading large-scale digital technology programs and will have a key leadership role in continuing Huxford Group's transformation to become the most compelling financial institutions in South East Asia."

About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/about-us/

As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors.  Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.

Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions.  Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.

Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
